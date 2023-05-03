Ghanaian bride Betty is trending with her stylish beaded kente gown with an elaborated corset design

The gorgeous bride with a voluptuous figure looked splendid in an elegant hairstyle and flawless makeup

Some social media users have reacted to the beautiful wedding videos trending on Instagram and TikTok

Ghanaian bride Betty has gone viral with her elegant wedding dresses for her beautiful multi-day ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Betty and her husband look adorable together. Photo Credit: @kingemzy

The happy bride looked stunning in a white thigh-high bridal robe for the makeup and hairstyling.

Ghanaian bride Betty looks ravishing in a corseted kente dress

The glowing bride looked magnificent in a corseted kente dress. The designer used green beads in the shape of pebbles to design the off-shoulder sleeveless. Ghanaian bride Betty looked alluring in her frontal hairstyle and subtle makeup.

Some netizens have commented on Ghanaian bride Betty's custom-made kente dress

Some Facebook users have mixed feelings about the Ghanaian bride Betty's elaborate kente dress.

Comfort Agyeiwaa wrote:

Multipurpose corset design that can carry baby too, corset baby carrier

Joy Affum stated:

She should have tried before the big day... Cos things like that are not impromptu. Is she using a baby carrier sorry oo my English is not Englishing

Den Nis Forson wrote:

There's no problem with the dress. Just that , the seamstress forgot to add the manual or the instructions book

Mariam Ayro

This is a corset baby carrier

Derrick Gadeka-Gborglah

The corset was singing SHUPERU, the mouth about to say SHU and was caught on guard by the seamstress.

Prissy Diidi Adoboe wrote:

Why blame the designer!? This is the bride’s choice, as it’s not the designer's first time making a corset! Some clients are hard to convince, especially when they know exactly what they want!!

There is something called “fitting”; ask yourselves if the wedding day was the first time the bride saw the dress.

Patty Kiki Tetteh stated:

Sometimes when you go to the seamstress for a dress fitting n you don’t like it, there’s nothing you can do oo.. you’ll wear it like that .

Paa Kwesi Otabil wrote:

I don't see anything wrong with her outfit; it's nice and decent, far better than those show-casing their melons to the public.

Teslim Fatimoh wrote:

Is fine Na so she can use it for a baby carrier it’s a 2in1 new style I come in peace

Ama Gyamera wrote:

I don’t understand why some people take Panadol for someone’s headache na your body? She chose the style, did the fitting and was satisfied with it…

Kwabena Gyamfi

Corset armour be that .. guide thy bust from physical n spiritual bullet

Sandra Ataty wrote:

Is it mandatory to wear a corset dress for engagement? Copy copy is becoming too much in this country

