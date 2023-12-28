Yolo Star Fella Makafui knows how to steal attention with her flamboyant outfits and hairstyles

The style influencer with a voluptuous figure has gone viral with her stunning outfit for her official Christmas shoot

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku and other female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui has released her official Christmas photo as the year ends.

The young celebrity mother teamed up with outstanding male fashion designer Godwin Armah to design a perfect-fit outfit that defines her great personality and high fashion sense.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slays in bodycon outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui looked radiant in a spaghetti strap short dress and sparkly emerald earrings to match her look.

Mrs Frimpong, as stakeholders in the Entertainment Industry call her, rocked her signature-coloured hair and flawless makeup for this photoshoot.

Check out the photo below;

Fella Makafui looks sporty in a denim outfit

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui looked fabulous in a denim outfit designed with black strips for her date night.

She wore black sunglasses and a gold designer clutch while modelling in expensive high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has commented on Fella Makafui's official Christmas photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wendyshayofficial stated:

Chai Precious and Pressure!

Salmamumin stated:

Gorgeous

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Beautiful and classy

kafuidanku stated:

Tugbedze

_adwoanitta stated:

Gosh, you are so pretty ❤️❤️

efua_darlington stated:

And she's a barrrrbbbbbbbb

ransford___ stated:

Biggest Fella❤️

akua6961 stated:

My babe

Deoproducer stated:

Biggest Fella for a reason

sf999999 stated:

Biggest Fella

_alphamale_jamal_ stated:

You are an absolute vision!

maxwelldoe1 stated:

Fella❤️❤️

maxwelldoe1 stated:

so how are we celebrating the Christmas❤️

trinidad_wedjong stated:

Live it to its fullest, babe ❤️❤️

Yhung. ghad stated:

Merry Christmas, Mrs.Frimpong❤️

Fella Makafui Stuns In Sleeveless Brown Lace Short Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui's most recent blond hairstyle and flawless makeup.

AMG Medikal's gorgeous wife loves to try new hairstyles to go with her amazing outfits. Many famous women have commented on Fella Makafui's figure-hugging attire and high-end footwear.

Source: YEN.com.gh