Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse continues to stand out among his friends with his stylish outfits during their Dubai trip in January 2024

Wesley Kesse who went viral after modelling in an iconic wedding suit for a top fashion brand was spotted in a unique two-piece outfit

Some social media users have commented on the lovely vacation videos and photos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse and his friends, including the famous Hajia Bintu with a voluptuous figure, are enjoying their luxurious vacation in Dubai.

The male style influencer and fashion model was photographed in a stylish two-piece outfit that he left unbuttoned to flaunt his enviable abs.

Wesley Kesse and Hajia Bintu enjoy their vacation in Dubai. Photo credit: @wesleykesse.

Wesley Kesse looked handsome in a short haircut while he styled his look with black designer sunglasses. He accessorised with a silver chain necklace that matched his unique fashionable ring.

Wesley Kesse looks dashing in colourful Zara shirt

Ghanaian brand influencer Wesley Kesse inspired his fans with his faultless look during his vacation. He wore a colourful Zara shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers while modelling in a white chunky loafters.

Some social media users have commented on Wesley Kesse's outfit

nfreduaagyemang stated:

Loving the outfit. Your fashion sense is so beautiful

Nusi_mebia_ stated:

Year of Ganging and chilling cause eeii!!!❤️

donkorgeorgina3 stated:

I like your fashion sense

qwabena_timmy_ stated:

WesKing Charlie

Adeeowoseni stated:

Live it up

Kingdeewight stated:

Enjoyment gotta join you all soon

eyesindubai1 stated:

If you think Dubai, think EyesInDubai

dorixtrend_gh stated:

King of enjoyment

bambam4413 stated:

The men are covered, so why is she almost naked?is that fame?

elsie_yegbs stated:

The fall part Dey bee me passlmao

klinad_ stated:

It’s your outfit for me!

