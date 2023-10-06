Gifty Boakye: Yaw Yeboah Buys GH¢2,550,800 2023 Brand New Range Rover For Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover
- Ghanaian international player Yaw Yeboah has surprised Gifty Yeboah, his girlfriend and Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend, with a new Range Rover
- The midfielder, who plays for Columbus Crew and is a former Right To Dream star, earns GH¢134,800 weekly
- Gifty Boakye looked effortlessly chic in a stunning outfit as she posed with her new boyfriend, Yaw Yeboah, in a trending photo
Columbus Crew midfielder Yaw Yeboah has set a new standard for other Black Stars players as he surprised Gifty Boakye, his girlfriend and Thomas Partey's ex-lover, with a brand-new Range Rover.
Yaw Yeboah and the Ghanaian model based in the US made their relationship public in September 2023 as they shared a passionate kiss in a viral video.
As she posed beside the brand-new car, fashion model Gifty Boakye looked fabulous in a white corset top and black trousers paired with African braids and mild makeup. Yaw Yeboah donned an all-black tracksuit.
Check out the Facebook post below:
Gifty Boakye rocks the Columbus Crew jersey
Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye looked fantastic in a customised Columbus Crew jersey paired with a short flared skirt and white sneakers.
Yaw Yeboah donned an all-white ensemble as he spent time with his new girlfriend after winning a crucial game.
Some social media users have applauded Yaw Yeboah for buying a new car for his new girlfriend, Gifty Boakye
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
Nana Owusu Emmanuel stated:
While his village people are suffering
SirLovelace Dadakwamekotoko Madridista stated:
So only if the man can provide for the lady that shows how beautiful love is?♂️Hmmmm emaa p3 de3 ade3 wo ampa.
Oga Paul stated:
Half of the brotherhood is not happy because we don't want any broken heart thing, biaa
Domey Christian stated:
Poverty will make you think he's given too much
Oheneba Baiden stated:
May God punish poverty
Elikplim Kwadjo stated:
This is not news. I'm yet to see, A Ghanaian lady surprising her boyfriend with a house
Nconyar Kay stated:
This girl almost finished Partey. Now she's unto the next one. Continue madam. Mr man, you to continue.
Joe Mex stated:
I hope you have bought better than this for your Mum, my brother.
5 Photos of Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Who Is Now Dating Black Stars Player Yaw Yeboah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Boakye, who says she prays for her ex-boyfriend Thomas Partey even after her heartbreak.
The swimwear model, who always uploaded sassy photos of herself on Instagram, has a massive following on all social media platforms.
The Miss Supranational Ghana representative owns a sportswear brand that designs elegant ensembles for confident African women.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2004 Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor, who has drawn attention to herself with her chic black attire.
The beauty entrepreneur displayed flawless skin in a black lace corseted dress for her solo date night. Menaye Donkor has received praise from Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and other online users for her glamorous appearance.
