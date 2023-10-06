Ghanaian international player Yaw Yeboah has surprised Gifty Yeboah, his girlfriend and Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend, with a new Range Rover

The midfielder, who plays for Columbus Crew and is a former Right To Dream star, earns GH¢134,800 weekly

Gifty Boakye looked effortlessly chic in a stunning outfit as she posed with her new boyfriend, Yaw Yeboah, in a trending photo

Columbus Crew midfielder Yaw Yeboah has set a new standard for other Black Stars players as he surprised Gifty Boakye, his girlfriend and Thomas Partey's ex-lover, with a brand-new Range Rover.

Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah look classy in designer outfits. Photo credit: @giftyboakye

Yaw Yeboah and the Ghanaian model based in the US made their relationship public in September 2023 as they shared a passionate kiss in a viral video.

As she posed beside the brand-new car, fashion model Gifty Boakye looked fabulous in a white corset top and black trousers paired with African braids and mild makeup. Yaw Yeboah donned an all-black tracksuit.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Gifty Boakye rocks the Columbus Crew jersey

Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye looked fantastic in a customised Columbus Crew jersey paired with a short flared skirt and white sneakers.

Yaw Yeboah donned an all-white ensemble as he spent time with his new girlfriend after winning a crucial game.

Some social media users have applauded Yaw Yeboah for buying a new car for his new girlfriend, Gifty Boakye

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Nana Owusu Emmanuel stated:

While his village people are suffering

SirLovelace Dadakwamekotoko Madridista stated:

So only if the man can provide for the lady that shows how beautiful love is?‍♂️Hmmmm emaa p3 de3 ade3 wo ampa.

Oga Paul stated:

Half of the brotherhood is not happy because we don't want any broken heart thing, biaa

Domey Christian stated:

Poverty will make you think he's given too much

Oheneba Baiden stated:

May God punish poverty

Elikplim Kwadjo stated:

This is not news. I'm yet to see, A Ghanaian lady surprising her boyfriend with a house

Nconyar Kay stated:

This girl almost finished Partey. Now she's unto the next one. Continue madam. Mr man, you to continue.

Joe Mex stated:

I hope you have bought better than this for your Mum, my brother.

