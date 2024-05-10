Ghanaian media personality MzGee has proven to be one of the sought-after female TV hosts over time

The United Showbiz has exhibited professionalism and maturity after her interview with Medikal went viral

Some social media users have commented on a happily married woman, MzGee's Instagram post

United Showbiz host Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly MzGee, has shared an excerpt of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong's incredible performance on her show with a cryptic caption.

The talented and eloquent has received many backless after her phone interview with Ghanaian musician Medikal after his record-setting concert at the Indigo O2 in London.

MzGee and United Showbiz pundits jam to Nana Acheampong's song in the studio. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

MzGee has posted some snippets of the interview to prove she is a professional with no ulterior motives but all proved futile.

In her latest video, the former TV3 presenter subtly jabbed her critics with Nana Acheampong's song about moving forward despite the challenges.

She shared the video with this caption; ou dey feel am! Yeeeeessss! I was beyond control during this performance.

Took off my heels to groove to one of the baddest tunes from Nana Lover Boy . Music from back in the day hits differently . What a legendary night, it was!

Watch the video below;

MzGee slays in a stylish African print dress

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looked ravishing in a strapless African print top with a white long-sleeve beneath and a red lace skirt.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has commented on MzGee's video

Mzbeldaily stated:

Wow, Nana still got it.... love him all over again

mc_yaa_yeboah stated:

The show was puff puff ..the show was soo good it was too risky

Amoabaabaamoahamoah stated:

There is nothing wrong taking your shoes off when you want to groove to one of the best songs of our time.don’t mind that attention seeker talkative.ashino rough.she wanted to be in that chair soooo bad.

abigailashley7 stated:

Just passing but I can’t stop laughing still in my white sneakers ajeeiiiiii

j_afrifa92 stated:

You are my lady for a reason

Kwarnootoo stated:

To think that the performance of this song was so timely. Go girl, you’re doing great.

