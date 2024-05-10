Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked a heated debate on social media after he released a new song titled Brag

The rapper bragged about his music career and how far he had come as he mentioned Nigerian musicians Davido, Wizkid, and Asake, as well as Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper has set X and other social media platforms ablaze with the release of his new controversial rap song, Brag.

Sardokie's Brag song trends

Sarkodie's Brag song has sparked debate on social media as he opened up about wanting to sell the O2 Arena and how those who wanted to coach him turned their backs on him.

"Poor boy from the gutter wey no get nothing to eat but I was thinking about selling the O2. I never gave up on the dream but I was close to. Even the people wey de for coach you started switching up on me and I was losing it. Afei me sendi WhatsApp aa everybody de ghost you."

Just like the title of the song, he bragged about selling out the O2 in 2016, way before Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Davido, and he noted that he made the blueprint for them.

He also referenced Nigerian Afrobeat musicians Burna Boy, Asake, and Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, who have stolen the spotlight in recent times, spreading the notion that his career was dead.

Sarkodie further said in the song that his biggest competition is rather American rappers Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Others also claimed that a line in the song sought to throw shade at actress Yvonne Nelson after she made some allegations against him in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, about removing an unborn child from her womb at a time when he was an upcoming rapper.

"B*tch I'm trying to touch a milli put your p*ssy on the side."

Below is a photo showing that Sarkodie's Brag song topped the trends moments after its release and sparked debate online.

Below is the visualiser and lyrics video of Sarkodie's Brag song.

Reactions to Sarkodie's Brag song

Below are some of the reactions from tweeps on X as Sarkodie's Brag song sparked debate on the social media app and trends number one in the country:

@captainnat4545 said:

before i came into the game then you all be jons heerrr @sarkodie #brag

@Donsarkcess said:

The way you guys Dey cook these days di3 ei we will force them to think !!! #BRAG #TheChampionshpMixtape

@ArthurKwabs said:

"He will go down as not only one of the greatest rappers from the continent but also one of the most consistent musicians from Africa ….. his name is @sarkodie we call him king Sark

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

Imagine not being a Sarkodie fan. You can’t #BRAG with your favourite.

@kofi_adofo69 said:

My biggest competition is Kendrick and Cole My fuccin Landlord #BRAG

Below are some of the reactions from Instagram after famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, shared the video on his verified Instagram page:

diagoforlan2 said:

Sia Sark filled O2 na you’re a small boi ntiaa you can’t remember Dude did it before Wiz and Davido go google it!

odarkygh said:

The Brag is just the tiltle. What he said is facttttts

mr_linking_ said:

He’s talking to shatta wale indirectly

kiddy_1up said:

He’s taking o2 shine to come back lol create your own hype

stephenkwarteng100 said:

Am disappointed in obidi for mentioning Afrobeat singers like wizkid and davido as competitors… He should have mentioned the likes of kaligraph jones, Mi, and ice prince dems …. Nka )b3te

