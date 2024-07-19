Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson always sets fashion trends with her classy looks

The hardworking businesswoman looked decent in a two-piece outfit for her latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Lydia Forson's beautiful hairstyle and makeup

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, who recently opened up about her battle with fibroids for 12 years, is trending with her new look.

The serial entrepreneur and founder of Kinky Matters beauty products has flaunted her curves in a stylish two-piece outfit.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson slays in an elegant outfits for her recent photoshoot. Photo credit:@lydiaforson.

Lydia Forson was photographed in a long-sleeve bodycon top and matching form-fitting pants as she attended a private event.

The 39-year-old looked elegant in her natural braided hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Lydia Forson wore beautiful pearly earrings while modelling in white sneakers for her photoshoot.

Gloria Sarfo reacts to Lydia Forson's outfit

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Allah❤️❤️"

stephup_friizz stated:

"Ma favorite of favorites"

Agbaammartina stated:

"Your mum’s carbon copy in slide 4"

Asabeajailor stated:

"Outfit..❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jay_khisses1 stated:

"Most Gorgeous @lydiaforson I love you sis ❤️"

maadwoa_peace stated:

"Kill us with fashion and beauty Mrs. Endowed"

jennyjello9 stated:

"Kaiiish ,kaiiish ❤️❤️❤️omo you look fine"

Myjoyfashiontrends stated:

"Third slide u look soo much like ur Mum"

Notoriouschiefgh stated:

"You kneeled it las las "

Blazedecomedian stated:

"Aunty Lydia ❤️"

niipaa8 stated:

"Sassy and fresh Queen one"

nightingale_vintage80s stated:

"She never fails "

Jaspal_dhaliwal62 stated:

"God said to share: If you are very rich, with whom should I share? I have a lot of money."

Lydia Forson rocks black outfits

Lydia Forson also looked classy in a black crop top and short bodycon skirt at the just-ended EMY Africa Expo.

She wore a glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone, accessorising her look with elegant drop earrings.

Lydia Forson slays in classy outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lydia Forson, who always slays at star-studded events and movie premieres.

The beauty entrepreneur loves to rock bold and daring fashion ideas and her social media bears testament.

Lydia Forson is unquestionably ageing backwards, and her fashion sense has improved over the years.

