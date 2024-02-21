Nana Akua Addo: Ghanaian Style Icon Slays In A Red Featured Dress As She Goes On A Dinner Date
- Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo is basking in love as she rocks a red dress to a dinner date with her husband
- The mother-of-two beautiful daughters looked gorgeous as always in a beautiful custom-made dress
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's elegant outfit and expensive bob hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has made her fall in love with the simple red dress she wore for dinner with her wealthy husband.
Nana Akua Addo's glamorous outfit was designed by talented male designer Yartel GH, who snatched her tiny waist and brought out her curves.
The fashion model looked stunning in a side-parted shoulder-level bob hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.
Nana Akua Addo wore red drop earrings to match the custom-made outfits for her particular time with her husband, Mr Norman.
Watch the video below;
Nana Akua Addo looks gorgeous in a ruffled dress
Nana Akua Addo went viral with this exquisite ruffled dress before the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration.
She indirectly urged her fans to dress to impress as they spend time with their loved ones in the month of love.
Check out the photos below;
Nigerian actress Susan Peters has commented on Nana Akua Addo's beautiful outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Realsusanpeters stated:
Eiiii … Mrs Norman kraaaaa, giving us back to back ❤❤❤
Graystyl stated:
Who is your sister again
dora_nkrumah stated:
That smile is everything, MRS NORMAN
oj_posharella2 stated:
Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️
juwal_krafts stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ everything beautiful
Kendragmedia stated:
I am always in love with everything you wear!!!!!
kwame_puzzler stated:
My mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
tinababy_gh stated:
Wow❤️
tamuna_uc stated:
Your fashion sense is everything ✨ ma. I love you. I would love to see Global not just Ghana but everywhere
Kuzistyl stated:
Pretty ❤❤❤❤
_allybayempire stated:
My queen ❤️❤️
Nana Akua Addo Looks Heavenly In A White Dress And Glamorous Hairstyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, who slayed in a new white dress during the 2023 Christmas festivities.
The mother-of-two exuded a regal appearance with her tight dress, costly shoes, and earrings.
Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's beautiful dress and makeup.
