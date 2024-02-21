Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is trending in Nigeria after slaying in a beautiful designer red skirt

The 40-year-old screen diva always wears original designer outfits, shoes and bags for her photoshoots

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and some Ghanaian celebrities, including Ms Nancy, have commented on Jackie Appiah's new look

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has finally posted photos from her Valentine's Day solo dinner date on Instagram.

The top fashion mogul, as expected, stepped out wearing expensive designer outfits and accessories.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's long-time stylist, Bvey, selected a red Gucci tee shirt and laser-cut double-layered maxi skirt

The mother-of-one looked charming in a straight, blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup. She styled her look with GH¢80,000 Goyard Saigon PM bag

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah looks angelic in a white Burberry dress

Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet with her white designer dress and expensive white Chanel sneakers for a bus party.

She completed her look with a colourful designer bag as she partied with her friends.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Haroldamenyah stated:

It’s giving ❤

Luchydonalds stated:

My Queen forever ❤

Outfit

Touchmakeupartistry stated:

Always spending …… LadyJ, please describe the taste of the last slide; I’m asking for my curious cousin

Officialujuokoli stated:

Beautiful one❤❤❤

beverly_afaglo stated:

I love the outfit

Globaladusafowah stated:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Rhoyhalempress stated:

Ever gorgeous ❤️❤️

Adwoanameless stated:

Ohsh❤️❤️✨

swanzi___jr stated:

Always sleek with it

Jackie_ba stated:

Hey Mama

tegoga77 stated:

Astonishing beauty

nicky_nunaj stated:

My Mentor

msnancy_sc stated:

Girl you are fine

Mercyjohnsonokojie stated:

See my white shirt dress…. Send it over ❤

Jackie Appiah Looks Fabulous In Maxi Dress As She Washes Her Clothes With Her Hands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who shared a video of herself washing her clothing by hand.

She looked stunning in a stylish outfit and elegant shoes to finish her appearance. Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh