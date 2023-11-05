Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has introduced a new white dress fashion trend ahead of the festive season

The mother-of-two looked regal in the skintight dress that matched her designer shoes and earrings

Some social media users have praised Nana Akua Addo for constantly rocking unique designs

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has inspired brides with her exquisite long-sleeve dress for her latest photoshoot as she graced the 2023 Glitz Africa Event.

Nana Akua Addo rocks flawless makeup. @nanaakuaddo

The fashion mogul snatched her waist in a simple round-neck kneel-level dress with stunning embellishment designs that have become the talk of the town.

Nana Akua Addo wore a sparkly drop earring that matched her expensive wedding ring and strappy high heels.

The beauty goddess completed her look with perfect skin tone makeup and a charming voluminous hairstyle.

Check out the photo below;

Nana Akua Addo slays in a black mesh dress

The mother-of-two Nana Akua Addo gave her followers elegant gothic vibes as she rocked a black mesh dress styled with a shiny gold corset that accentuated her curves.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has commented on Nana Akua Addo's white dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

apet_modella stated:

A stunner ❤️

Sevondejana stated:

You look so Stunning

Zitaflavia stated:

We all Dey learn work! Because you are MOTHER FASHION ♥️

Narkieez stated:

Look at that again ooo

shuga_yaa stated:

You finish work ❤️

bene_sassy stated:

Glamorous

trixy0108 stated:

Your style speaks confidence, boldness and timeless. I admire your love for fashion.

bee_naturalgh stated:

Pure class

_osei_kwaku_esq stated:

Classy

Adaezenuelin stated:

It is so cute. I always look forward to seeing you ur pics ❤️

Nimsdefabulouss stated

Elegant

mizbee_official stated:

Just wow

noelachiri4 stated:

A constant serve

the_hairconfidant stated:

Classy as always ❤️

Efyanokyewaa stated:

Fashionista fo) Yaa Asantewaa I salute u boss lady

