Nana Akua Addo made a bold fashion statement on the first Glitz Africa SHE Boss brunch event in Accra

The celebrity mother wore a stylish outfit and flawless makeup at star-studded event organised by Claudia Lumor

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's beautiful outfit at the plush event

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo was the best-dressed female celebrity at the SHE Boss networking brunch in Accra.

The fashion mogul wore a simple long-sleeve dress and an attention-seeking fascinator to the all-female event.

Nana Akua Addo slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo modelled in expensive designer shoes that matched perfectly with the colour of her dress.

Mrs Norman, as she is affectionately called, showed off her expensive wedding ring as she posed gracefully for the photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the photo below;

Nana Akua Addo looks ethereal in a kente outfit

Nana Akua Addo looked like royalty at the 2023 Radio and Television Personality Awards as she rocked a classy kente outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has commented on Nana Akua Addo's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Fellamakafui stated:

Mama❤️❤️

Wesleykessegh stated:

❤️chic

Realsusanpeters stated:

Happy New Year

Chedbernard stated:

They said she hides all year and only shows up for AMVCA. Nana said hold my BEER

Zitaflavia stated:

Angelica

kofikorsahgh_ stated:

Wooshhh slay on us, we’re your red carpet ❤️❤️

kwame_puzzler stated:

Mamaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

juwal_krafts stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ always on point. @juwal_krafts headpiece is sitting pretty. Thank you, Ma

baby_beulah_0705 stated:

Fashion nie…… @nanaakuaaddo nie ❤️❤️❤️❤️

pokuaa527 stated:

Queen of fashion ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bee_naturalgh stated:

Eiii so networking Dressing be this

Nana Akua Addo Looks Heavenly In A White Dress And Glamorous Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo's white dress trend at a star-studded event.

The beautiful celebrity mother exuded confidence with her regal appearance, tight dress, costly shoes, and earrings.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's high fashion sense regarding her collection of designer shoes to match her custom-made outfits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh