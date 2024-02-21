Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum is living a luxurious life in the UK as she poses with an expensive bag

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum and her handsome husband Dominic Duodu are in the United Kingdom for the second honeymoon after their viral star-studded wedding.

The celebrity couple who have inspired many to believe in the power of love wore elegant outfits for their dinner date.

Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, look adorable together. Photo credit: @iamtimakumkum

Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, wore a ready-to-wear pink three-quarter-sleeve dress.

She looked stunning in an African braids hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup.

Tima Kumkum styled her look with a Gucci shoulder bag and expensive shoes while posing with her husband.

In the trending photos, Ghanaian businessman Dominic Duodu looked dapper in a black long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans.

Tima Kumkum and her husband rock matching sweaters with hoodies

Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, looked adorable together as they rocked customised sweaters for the beautiful photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum and her husband's vacation photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

abhi_kwei stated:

Eiish Auntie Timas's dressing is given to the Duchess of London...Please hurry up and come back he we miss you

Selassiebrownofficial stated:

Babe and her boo❤️

obaa_berry stated:

Saa odo y3 d3 Herr

its_angela555 stated:

Beautiful memories . A queen and her King

Naalartey stated:

Beautiful ❤️ we love you, enjoy your union ❤️

peacemor8 stated:

You have a beautiful skin ❤️

esthercollections_ stated:

❤️❤️❤️my beautiful people

queeny_skay stated:

You both make the best couple in the world

malya_modesta_ stated:

Gorgeous always❤️, you look like my mom❤️❤️❤️

mrfox5596 stated:

Happy for your joy. Keep smiling

