Tima Kumkum Rocks Pink Dress And GH¢36,000 Gucci Bag While On Dinner Date With Her Husband In London
- Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum is living a luxurious life in the UK as she poses with an expensive bag
- The happily married woman and her husband, Dominic Duodu, are enjoying their honeymoon in style
- Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's beautiful vacation photos and videos on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum and her handsome husband Dominic Duodu are in the United Kingdom for the second honeymoon after their viral star-studded wedding.
The celebrity couple who have inspired many to believe in the power of love wore elegant outfits for their dinner date.
Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, wore a ready-to-wear pink three-quarter-sleeve dress.
She looked stunning in an African braids hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup.
Tima Kumkum styled her look with a Gucci shoulder bag and expensive shoes while posing with her husband.
In the trending photos, Ghanaian businessman Dominic Duodu looked dapper in a black long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans.
Check out the photos below;
Tima Kumkum and her husband rock matching sweaters with hoodies
Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, looked adorable together as they rocked customised sweaters for the beautiful photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum and her husband's vacation photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
abhi_kwei stated:
Eiish Auntie Timas's dressing is given to the Duchess of London...Please hurry up and come back he we miss you
Selassiebrownofficial stated:
Babe and her boo❤️
obaa_berry stated:
Saa odo y3 d3 Herr
its_angela555 stated:
Beautiful memories . A queen and her King
Naalartey stated:
Beautiful ❤️ we love you, enjoy your union ❤️
peacemor8 stated:
You have a beautiful skin ❤️
esthercollections_ stated:
❤️❤️❤️my beautiful people
queeny_skay stated:
You both make the best couple in the world
malya_modesta_ stated:
Gorgeous always❤️, you look like my mom❤️❤️❤️
mrfox5596 stated:
Happy for your joy. Keep smiling
