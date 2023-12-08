Ghanaian fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo just posted a photo of herself in a vibrant kente dress in a stunning colour that will be the official colour trend in 2024

The fashion trendsetter's outfit is the definition of style and elegance for brides who want to stand out

Ghanaian celebrities, including Fella Makafui and Sista Afia, have commented on Nana Akua Addo's kente dress

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has released a new kente design trend to inspire brides in 2024.

The mother of two beautiful daughters flaunted her hourglass figure in a sleeveless kente gown that accentuated her curve.

Nana Akua Addo rocks elegant dresses. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo wore an elegant frontal curly hairstyle that complemented her glamorous look as she posed like a supermodel at the famous restaurant with unique interior designs.

Ghanaian fashion designer and chief executive officer of Groovy Thread shared the stunning photo with this caption;

Embrace the allure of high fashion and indulge in the luxury of our exclusive Kente designs.

Elevate your style to new heights and let the world be your runway.

With our exquisite collections, you'll steal the show and leave a lasting impression wherever you go.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo looks spectacular in a black dress

Nana Akua Addo got the fashion industry to a standstill with her artistic look for her new photoshoot.

She looked heavenly in a black bodycon dress and giant fascinator designed with fur while rocking black stilettos.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has commented on Nana Akua Addo's elegant kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nana Akua Addo Looks Heavenly In A White Dress And Glamorous Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo has popularized a new white dress trend.

The mother of two looked magnificent in the form-fitting gown that complemented her high-end jewellery and shoes.

Nana Akua Addo has received accolades from several social media users for consistently wearing amazing outfits.

