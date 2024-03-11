Evangelist Diana Asamoah is trending online after slaying in a beautiful dress at her Abba Father concert

The gorgeous dress she wore to perform at the event has become a trending topic on social media

Some social media users have praised Diana Asamoah's glam team for an incredible job since January 2024

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah didn't disappoint fashionistas with her flamboyant outfit at the 2024 Abba Father concert over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Center.

The stylish evangelist wore a custom-made dress designed by male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah for her maiden event in 2024.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah stuns in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @dianaasamoah_official.

Diana Asamoah wore a sleeveless purple corseted lace top stitched with an extravaganza ball gown covering the stage.

She looked charming in a long, curly hairstyle and heavy makeup that matched her glowing skin while he slayed in purple earrings.

Diana Asamoah looked angelic in a stunning jumpsuit

Famous female musician Diana Asamoah wore another unique outfit by Quophi Akotuah to perform at the Abba Father concert.

She was adorned in a floor-sweeping cape with faux fur sleeves and strappy high heels for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's glamorous outfit at her 2024 Abba Father concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sister_kayy stated:

Can u people forget about her dress and shift your attention to the words in her song

taggor1 stated:

Is this Esmeralda or Rosalinda

amma_baby_gal stated:

Jesus Christ mu barbie girl ☺️‍♀️

abenaboat_ stated:

Wow she is looking beautiful

Millyblinksmilly stated:

Designer good job done ✅

i_come_with_grace stated:

Powerful song at the same time giving Princess Diana vibes!!! We love you mummy❤️

Abynasl stated:

But on a more serious note she still carries anointing no to ways about that ❤️❤️❤️let’s appreciate !!

Fafalisap stated:

Eish I thought it was one of da foreign artists ooo eeeeiii she looks gud

sarah_and_lars stated:

Of course, you will forever be the Diana Asamoah, the oil is still there. There’s still power in your music .

