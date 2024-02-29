Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has caused a stir with her fabulous look to a radio interview

The style influencer looked classy in a ready-to-wear two-piece outfit that made her glow in the viral video

Some social media users have praised the famous musician for always slaying in elegant and decent outfits

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah is in the news again for stepping out in a gorgeous for a radio interview.

The Munumkum hitmaker is among the female gospel musicians who never disappoints with her looks; she is always photographed wearing designer clothings, bags, shoes and sunglasses.

Diana Asamoah slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @dianaasamoahofficial.

Diana Asamoah has won the internet users as she rocked a stylish long-sleeve top paired with a green form-fitting pants.

She wore a Puma Roma amor heritage platform 70s tennis shoe women that matched perfectly with outfit.

The Evangelist looked incredible in shorts braids, heavy makeup while slaying in black sunglasses.

Diana Asamoah slays in a shiny dress

Famous Gospel musician Diana Asamoah dazzled in a three-quarter sleeved lace gown as she wished her fans a Happy New Year.

The style influencer rocked her natural hair and mild makeup as she smiled for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

niceness_arena_fragrance stated:

Akoko ab)n kokrokooooooooo...nice one there

kojoghnews stated:

Akufo-Addo sika dey do wonders

airban.monies stated:

Make up artist of the year

fidi_bby stated:

Gospel mu kojo Antwi

seakothelfoodsgh stated:

But all jokes aside..auntie Diana don make fine oo.....Thank God for her life sha!

kiddrichiebangz stated:

Drip no y3 10k

akua665 stated:

Ccombination is a calculation

jamieblessing stated:

Fa swag nu hooki christ

whats_up_gh stated:

Beautiful ❤

justnotforyou7 stated:

y3retwe momome ama christo

the_major_paints stated:

Our gosple musians are really making us feel that dwelling in God isn't sweet look how she is nice when she starts acting like a circular musician

joephlarbi_ stated:

Her advice to @edwardakwasi wasn’t fair, she should apologize to him

Diana Asamoah Slays Floor-Sweeping Gown And Heavy Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah who won people over with her gorgeous orange gown for her newest music video shoot.

The gospel singer displayed her immaculate dancing skills in a viral Instagram post.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is one of the famous women who never fails to turn heads wherever she goes.

