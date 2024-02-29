Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit GH¢500 Sneakers
- Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has caused a stir with her fabulous look to a radio interview
- The style influencer looked classy in a ready-to-wear two-piece outfit that made her glow in the viral video
- Some social media users have praised the famous musician for always slaying in elegant and decent outfits
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah is in the news again for stepping out in a gorgeous for a radio interview.
The Munumkum hitmaker is among the female gospel musicians who never disappoints with her looks; she is always photographed wearing designer clothings, bags, shoes and sunglasses.
Diana Asamoah has won the internet users as she rocked a stylish long-sleeve top paired with a green form-fitting pants.
Mama Toli Toli causes confusion as she looks different while rocking stylish red dress and heavy makeup
She wore a Puma Roma amor heritage platform 70s tennis shoe women that matched perfectly with outfit.
The Evangelist looked incredible in shorts braids, heavy makeup while slaying in black sunglasses.
Watch the video below;
Diana Asamoah slays in a shiny dress
Famous Gospel musician Diana Asamoah dazzled in a three-quarter sleeved lace gown as she wished her fans a Happy New Year.
The style influencer rocked her natural hair and mild makeup as she smiled for the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
niceness_arena_fragrance stated:
Akoko ab)n kokrokooooooooo...nice one there
kojoghnews stated:
Akufo-Addo sika dey do wonders
airban.monies stated:
Make up artist of the year
fidi_bby stated:
Gospel mu kojo Antwi
seakothelfoodsgh stated:
But all jokes aside..auntie Diana don make fine oo.....Thank God for her life sha!
kiddrichiebangz stated:
Drip no y3 10k
akua665 stated:
Ccombination is a calculation
jamieblessing stated:
Fa swag nu hooki christ
whats_up_gh stated:
Beautiful ❤
justnotforyou7 stated:
y3retwe momome ama christo
the_major_paints stated:
Our gosple musians are really making us feel that dwelling in God isn't sweet look how she is nice when she starts acting like a circular musician
joephlarbi_ stated:
Her advice to @edwardakwasi wasn’t fair, she should apologize to him
Diana Asamoah Slays Floor-Sweeping Gown And Heavy Makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah who won people over with her gorgeous orange gown for her newest music video shoot.
The gospel singer displayed her immaculate dancing skills in a viral Instagram post.
Evangelist Diana Asamoah is one of the famous women who never fails to turn heads wherever she goes.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh