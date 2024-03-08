Miss Malaika 2020 winner Jasmine Djang has become a top model for luxury female fashion brands in Ghana

The tall and curvy fashionista looked effortlessly chic in a custom-made gown designed by Sima Brew

Miss Malaika 2020, Jasmine Djang, has modelled for leading fashion designer Sima Brew as she launches her new bridal collections.

The gorgeous beauty wore a cleavage-baring ball gown with unique neckline detailing to make any woman stand out on their wedding day.

Miss Malaika 2020, Jasmine Djang slays in charming hairstyles. Photo credit: @djangjasmine.

Sima Brew used a glittering fabric to design the waist and expensive lace for the ball gown that matched the see-through veil.

For the glam, Jasmine Djang looked classy, with perfect makeup and glossy lips as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Jasmine Djang slays in a colourful maxi dress

Fashion model Jasmine Djang stepped out in style for her brunch date with her best friend. She looked impeccable in a button-down dress styled with a Jacquemus bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Jasmine Djang's bridal photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

yaa__yaaa stated:

I am all in love over again

empress_gifty stated:

Chai pressure

a.n.a_makeover stated:

wooow

maud_for_victory stated:

Look at that!

Kensema stated:

Absolutely gorgeous!!!!

_mabel_obeng stated:

It's giving everything o❤️

akua_nhaba stated:

The fine bride you are

_yayyyrrraaa._x stated:

I’m just waiting for the wedding invitation

Philipgyampoh stated:

Great woman with great vision ❤️❤️

Ericamenz stated:

You'll make a beautiful bride

Samuelotoo stated:

This is beautiful.

mandy_okyere stated:

Absolutely stunning

chelsy_mensah stated:

This is it

Lisamakafui.darling stated:

A very beautiful bride one day girl, what

