Diana Asamoah: Gospel Musician Slays In A Cape Dress Designed With Polished Broken Glasses
by  Portia Arthur
  • Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looked glamorous in a custom-made red dress on United Showbiz on March 2, 2024
  • The style influencer wowed her fans with her red-carpet-themed dress on the popular showbiz program
  • Some social media users have commended her for always slaying for Christ, leading a good example for Christians

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah was the best-dressed panellist on the United Showbiz program over the weekend.

The talented female musician looked effortlessly chic in a stylish red floor-sweeping gown to discuss trending entertainment topics.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah
Gospel musician Diana Asamoah slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @utv
Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah looked fabulous in an expensive centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled majestically in red stitellos.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings and a matching bracelet to complete her stunning look.

Read also

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam slays in beaded lace gown for her plush wedding, Joe Mettle performs at the event

Watch the video below;

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah slays in a turtleneck dress

Evangelist Diana Asamoah dressed decently in a long-sleeve turtleneck dress for this photoshoot.

She looked classy in mild makeup with well-defined brows and pink lipstick matching her short acrylic nails.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kingjosa6 stated:

Please Is it good for a Christian to marry an NPP member?

theekufimanprincess stated:

If she had liked dressing and makeup earlier errrrrr anka what we go see eeerrrr eeeiiiii lol

Arthurnanah stated:

Why a worshipper can’t look good? Boyie

jemima9397 stated:

Is our aunty diana pregnant

Jayarthly stated:

S3 wogya red3w ah worenntumi wo o ampa

Kwamegyamfi stated:

Asem ben koraaaa ni

ombey1 stated:

Her current utterances & attitude doesn’t stopped me from listening to her old tracks, it still brings me to my senses when I’m straying❤

Read also

Kessben's daughter-in-law: AnA Makeover rocks structured white beaded kente gown for her baby's christening

abena_anuonyam stated:

Hw3 neho ahi bi

dear_christylove stated:

This woman is a comedian with her dressing. She just wants people to laugh. I don’t think she’s genuinely slaying. However, the dress is beautiful ❤

Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit GH¢500 Sneakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves in a radio interview with her stunning appearance.

The fashion influencer shone in the popular video wearing a sophisticated two-piece ensemble ready to wear.

The well-known musician has received acclaim on social media from several followers for consistently looking amazing in classy attire.

