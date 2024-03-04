Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looked glamorous in a custom-made red dress on United Showbiz on March 2, 2024

The style influencer wowed her fans with her red-carpet-themed dress on the popular showbiz program

Some social media users have commended her for always slaying for Christ, leading a good example for Christians

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah was the best-dressed panellist on the United Showbiz program over the weekend.

The talented female musician looked effortlessly chic in a stylish red floor-sweeping gown to discuss trending entertainment topics.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @utv

Diana Asamoah looked fabulous in an expensive centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled majestically in red stitellos.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings and a matching bracelet to complete her stunning look.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah slays in a turtleneck dress

Evangelist Diana Asamoah dressed decently in a long-sleeve turtleneck dress for this photoshoot.

She looked classy in mild makeup with well-defined brows and pink lipstick matching her short acrylic nails.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's video

kingjosa6 stated:

Please Is it good for a Christian to marry an NPP member?

theekufimanprincess stated:

If she had liked dressing and makeup earlier errrrrr anka what we go see eeerrrr eeeiiiii lol

Arthurnanah stated:

Why a worshipper can’t look good? Boyie

jemima9397 stated:

Is our aunty diana pregnant

Jayarthly stated:

S3 wogya red3w ah worenntumi wo o ampa

Kwamegyamfi stated:

Asem ben koraaaa ni

ombey1 stated:

Her current utterances & attitude doesn’t stopped me from listening to her old tracks, it still brings me to my senses when I’m straying❤

abena_anuonyam stated:

Hw3 neho ahi bi

dear_christylove stated:

This woman is a comedian with her dressing. She just wants people to laugh. I don’t think she’s genuinely slaying. However, the dress is beautiful ❤

