Diana Asamoah: Gospel Musician Slays In A Cape Dress Designed With Polished Broken Glasses
- Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looked glamorous in a custom-made red dress on United Showbiz on March 2, 2024
- The style influencer wowed her fans with her red-carpet-themed dress on the popular showbiz program
- Some social media users have commended her for always slaying for Christ, leading a good example for Christians
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah was the best-dressed panellist on the United Showbiz program over the weekend.
The talented female musician looked effortlessly chic in a stylish red floor-sweeping gown to discuss trending entertainment topics.
Diana Asamoah looked fabulous in an expensive centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled majestically in red stitellos.
She accessorised her look with gold earrings and a matching bracelet to complete her stunning look.
Watch the video below;
Gospel musician Diana Asamoah slays in a turtleneck dress
Evangelist Diana Asamoah dressed decently in a long-sleeve turtleneck dress for this photoshoot.
She looked classy in mild makeup with well-defined brows and pink lipstick matching her short acrylic nails.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
kingjosa6 stated:
Please Is it good for a Christian to marry an NPP member?
theekufimanprincess stated:
If she had liked dressing and makeup earlier errrrrr anka what we go see eeerrrr eeeiiiii lol
Arthurnanah stated:
Why a worshipper can’t look good? Boyie
jemima9397 stated:
Is our aunty diana pregnant
Jayarthly stated:
S3 wogya red3w ah worenntumi wo o ampa
Kwamegyamfi stated:
Asem ben koraaaa ni
ombey1 stated:
Her current utterances & attitude doesn’t stopped me from listening to her old tracks, it still brings me to my senses when I’m straying❤
abena_anuonyam stated:
Hw3 neho ahi bi
dear_christylove stated:
This woman is a comedian with her dressing. She just wants people to laugh. I don’t think she’s genuinely slaying. However, the dress is beautiful ❤
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves in a radio interview with her stunning appearance.
The fashion influencer shone in the popular video wearing a sophisticated two-piece ensemble ready to wear.
The well-known musician has received acclaim on social media from several followers for consistently looking amazing in classy attire.
