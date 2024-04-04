Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio is one of the fashionable screen divas in the Kumawood Movie Industry

The style influencer never disappoints with her designer clothes, bags and shoes for her viral photoshoots

Some social media users have commented on her latest photos after the 2024 Easter celebrations

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has taken over social media with her breathtaking new photos.

The fashion model looked effortlessly chic in a black outfit for her latest photoshoot. Sandra Sarfo Ababio flaunted her smooth skin in a black long-sleeve jumpsuit and Barbie-themed blond hairstyle.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio.

She wore flawless makeup and glossy lips while slaying in black designer sunglasses to match her daring outfit.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio styled her look with a gold designer bag and classy open-toe high heels.

Check out the photo below;

Sandra Sarfo Ababio dazzles in a sleeveless dress

Sandra Sarfo Ababio turned heads with her stunning look as she slipped on a sleeveless floral print dress.

She wore a side-parted glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes while showing off her stylish stud earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Sarfo Ababio's gorgeous new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kwofie6278 stated:

Favorite

Stillsweetmike stated:

Very beautiful ❤️❤️

nana1_lincoln stated:

My everyday crush

anney_wanzy stated:

You know you don’t disappoint mama

closet_randg stated:

The boss madam ❤❤❤

Benedictaoghara stated:

Chale show them

kwofie6278 stated:

Favorite

nanayawasante18 stated:

Ahuwofie madam. You really know how to be beautiful

delish_bakerygh stated:

Pretty

Jxtcalmebreezyemma stated:

You are looking beautiful

Nieseltaantwi stated:

Loving ur dress

Itstwizzler stated:

Marry me pls

Yayranadia stated:

My finest role model❤️❤️

a__akita stated:

Soooo beautiful

