Global site navigation

Serwaa Amihere: TV Presenter Looks Fabulous In A Black Tulle Frill Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday
Style

Serwaa Amihere: TV Presenter Looks Fabulous In A Black Tulle Frill Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday

by  Portia Arthur
  • GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere is trending on Instagram with her breathtaking birthday photos
  • The style influencer is among the few celebrities who are always spotted in form-fitting dresses and high heels
  • In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere spoke about how Ghanaians have accepted her fashion brand

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is celebrating her birthday with lovely photos as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

The award-winning morning show host and co-founder of the Office& Co fashion brand looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeve dress with frills.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere looks elegant in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.
Source: Instagram

For her birthday photoshoot, Serwaa Amihere wore a black side-parted glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur accessorised her look with white stud earrings, a gold wristwatch and bracelets.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Read also

Endurance Grand wins over the internet as she slays like a classy woman in a beautiful kente outfit and makeup

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere spoke about her thriving fashion brand.

2023 was really a brilliant year for me. In many ways. In terms of personal development, I made substantial strides towards my career goals. I made some major transitions in my personal life as well. In business, too, I would say we’ve been able to keep our heads above water. We’ve seen our client base broaden significantly.
Our brands are growing stronger, and Office+Co, in particular, is fast becoming a household name. We’ve created jobs for young, creative Ghanaians. It is really fulfilling to know that we’ve made a livelihood for people and their dependents. That kind of thing urges you to do more.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere looks heavenly in a white turtleneck dress

Serwaa Amihere wore a custom-made white dress by leading female designer Sima Brew for her birthday photoshoot.

Read also

Serwaa Amihere @34: Ghanaian broadcaster flaunts fine curves in a white gown, many drool over her beauty

Check out the photos below;

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Adetsi has commented on Serwaa Amihere's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Emefamamaga stated:

Happy birthday sweety! God Bless you. Stay gorgeous! ❤

Kwaolezzes stated:

Happy birthday, Joyce

Brenlutte stated:

Happy birthday❤️❤️

baaba_ankrah stated:

Happy birthday, Angel, I love you ❤️

ann_ita1 stated:

Happy birthday, Serwaa

Ansahkenphotography stated:

Happy birthday, Lady S

Sellygalley stated:

Happy Happiest birthday ❤️

___thekingsdaughter stated:

My Lady, Happiest Birthday to you.

Nyonyogh stated:

Happy birthday ❤❤❤

reggies_makeovers stated:

Happy birthday Dear

Emeliabrobbey stated:

Happy birthday, dear

planetapparel_gh stated:

Happy birthday beautiful, I enjoyed myself yesterday because of how you infused humor into professionalism to make to program flow smoothly. Wish you good health, sparkle more.

voga_tresses stated:

Happy birthday to my mentor my woman of Valour

maser_beads stated:

Happy birthday serwaa.

Serwaa Amihere Looks Ravishing Like Bride As She Rocks Floral-Designed Sleeved Kente Gown

Read also

Kalybos & wife look like twins as they rock matching outfits, chill abroad in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who looked stunning in a kente gown during her most recent picture shoot.

The most talked-about custom-made kente gown with distinctive features was created by the renowned Sima Brew.

Several social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's costly hairdo and attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel