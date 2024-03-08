GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere is trending on Instagram with her breathtaking birthday photos

The style influencer is among the few celebrities who are always spotted in form-fitting dresses and high heels

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere spoke about how Ghanaians have accepted her fashion brand

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is celebrating her birthday with lovely photos as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

The award-winning morning show host and co-founder of the Office& Co fashion brand looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeve dress with frills.

Serwaa Amihere looks elegant in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

For her birthday photoshoot, Serwaa Amihere wore a black side-parted glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur accessorised her look with white stud earrings, a gold wristwatch and bracelets.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere spoke about her thriving fashion brand.

2023 was really a brilliant year for me. In many ways. In terms of personal development, I made substantial strides towards my career goals. I made some major transitions in my personal life as well. In business, too, I would say we’ve been able to keep our heads above water. We’ve seen our client base broaden significantly.

Our brands are growing stronger, and Office+Co, in particular, is fast becoming a household name. We’ve created jobs for young, creative Ghanaians. It is really fulfilling to know that we’ve made a livelihood for people and their dependents. That kind of thing urges you to do more.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere looks heavenly in a white turtleneck dress

Serwaa Amihere wore a custom-made white dress by leading female designer Sima Brew for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Adetsi has commented on Serwaa Amihere's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Emefamamaga stated:

Happy birthday sweety! God Bless you. Stay gorgeous! ❤

Serwaa Amihere Looks Ravishing Like Bride As She Rocks Floral-Designed Sleeved Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who looked stunning in a kente gown during her most recent picture shoot.

The most talked-about custom-made kente gown with distinctive features was created by the renowned Sima Brew.

Several social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's costly hairdo and attire.

Source: YEN.com.gh