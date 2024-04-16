Perfect Match contestants Bibi, Brownie, and Grace made bold fashion statements during their reunion on live TV

The beautiful women opted for designer outfits that flaunted their cleavage while delving into their relationship issues

Some social media users have commented on their outfits while complimenting their flawless beauty

Ghanaian reality TV star Bibi Nan left jaws dropping as she graced the Perfect Match Xtra season one reunion show in a daring outfit.

The outspoken entrepreneur with a voluptuous figure wore a cleavage-baring spaghetti strap dress as she spoke about her relationship status on the show.

Perfect Match Xtra contestants rock elegant dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

As she was affectionately called on the show, Bibi looked sassy in a voluminous frontal lace hairstyle while wearing heavy makeup and long eyelashes.

The fashionista completed her look with expensive strappy high heels matching perfectly with her black dress.

Check out the photos below;

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Brownie looks magnificent in a black dress

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Brownie didn't disappoint her fans with her revealing outfit. She looked breathtaking in a strapless dress with glittering designs.

Brownie completed her look with a 360 frontal ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup, and pink eyeshadows.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Bibi's stunning outfit on the Perfect Match Xtra reunion show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ohemaaportia stated:

Beautiful Bibi

bhae_bhigherl stated:

I’m sure they couldn’t focus

Efeypearls stated:

What happened to dressing decently ei

mzz_lee_xclusive stated:

Chichinero

anthem_jnr stated:

Tv3 judgment day mua so bey3 sh3 tu

Brakatufrederick stated:

It's weird when women advertise the private parts of their bodies and turn around to say their phones are their privacy. That got me thinking hard.

Honourablecelestina stated:

Our younger kids are learning this type of dress because they watch it on national television. Tv3 pls, stop promoting nonsense .

Perfect Match Xtra Winner: Grace Rocks A Pink Gown With Detachable Wings: "Her Dress Was A No"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winner of Perfect Match Xtra Grace's wardrobe mishap during a live TV show, which made her viral online.

The businesswoman appeared on TV3 with other competitors for the Perfect Match Xtra extra reunion. Social media users have commented about Grace's bold ensemble and dramatic makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh