Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace is trending online after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a live TV programme

The entrepreneur joined other contestants for the Perfect Match Xtra extra reunion on TV3

Some social media users have commented on Grace's daring outfit and heavy makeup

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner, Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has become the talk of the town after rocking a revealing outfit to a live TV programme.

Grace was photographed in a strapless pink corseted dress with a deep plunge neckline and flared lace skirt for the Perfect Match Xtra reunion.

She wore an elegant centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

Ghanaian aesthetician Grace wore a stunning pearly jewellery set and a stud nose earring to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Perfect Match Xtra winner looks impeccable in a red gown

Reality star winner Grace looked magnificent in a red v-shaped neckline gown that flaunts her thighs.

She wore a short, wavy hairstyle and stunning makeup with bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Grace's elegant outfit at the Perfect Match Xtra reunion

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

agar.ry_1 stated:

See how the dress is dragging the nono down….whyyy is the world soo wicked??

Honourablecelestina stated:

You allowed this type of dressing on national TV and our youth or younger kids will think it ok to learn right? Hmmm

Kwakyewaaxx stated:

The Seamtress needs to be arrested asap! Whaaaaaaat!

fine.like_wine stated:

Someone shift that gown well I’m not happy about it!!Why didn’t anyone fix that area her

Depsypixels stated:

Cute girl always frowning... Aaaba

tush_louren stated:

Please, who made that dress

Albynanaakua stated:

A queen and more⚔

Iamdebaby stated:

who sew this dress

joan_2823 stated:

I really love this woman

Salomeyfantevie stated:

Beautiful and intelligent queen

Mimidrizle stated:

What they hate to see but we move,A Queen on her own

Perfect Match Xtra Winners: Grace Sadly Explains Why She Broke Up With Bebelino In A Viral Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Grace and Bebelino, the winners of Perfect Match Xtra season one, letting their fans down following their breakup.

The ideal pair disclosed that their numerous differences resulted in constant disputes. Some social media users expressed conflicting feelings after viewing the Instagram live reunion videos.

