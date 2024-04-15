Perfect Match Xtra Winner: Grace Rocks A Pink Gown With Detachable Wings: "Her Dress Was A No"
- Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace is trending online after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a live TV programme
- The entrepreneur joined other contestants for the Perfect Match Xtra extra reunion on TV3
- Some social media users have commented on Grace's daring outfit and heavy makeup
Perfect Match Xtra season one winner, Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has become the talk of the town after rocking a revealing outfit to a live TV programme.
Grace was photographed in a strapless pink corseted dress with a deep plunge neckline and flared lace skirt for the Perfect Match Xtra reunion.
She wore an elegant centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.
Ghanaian aesthetician Grace wore a stunning pearly jewellery set and a stud nose earring to complete her look.
Afronita looks fabulous in a structured kente gown and perfect makeup at the launch of Afrostar Kids Academy
Check out the photos below;
Perfect Match Xtra winner looks impeccable in a red gown
Reality star winner Grace looked magnificent in a red v-shaped neckline gown that flaunts her thighs.
She wore a short, wavy hairstyle and stunning makeup with bold red lipstick to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Grace's elegant outfit at the Perfect Match Xtra reunion
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
agar.ry_1 stated:
See how the dress is dragging the nono down….whyyy is the world soo wicked??
Honourablecelestina stated:
You allowed this type of dressing on national TV and our youth or younger kids will think it ok to learn right? Hmmm
Kwakyewaaxx stated:
The Seamtress needs to be arrested asap! Whaaaaaaat!
Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace looks happy as she finally explains why she broke with Bebelino in video
fine.like_wine stated:
Someone shift that gown well I’m not happy about it!!Why didn’t anyone fix that area her
Depsypixels stated:
Cute girl always frowning... Aaaba
tush_louren stated:
Please, who made that dress
Albynanaakua stated:
A queen and more⚔
Iamdebaby stated:
who sew this dress
joan_2823 stated:
I really love this woman
Salomeyfantevie stated:
Beautiful and intelligent queen
Mimidrizle stated:
What they hate to see but we move,A Queen on her own
Perfect Match Xtra Winners: Grace Sadly Explains Why She Broke Up With Bebelino In A Viral Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Grace and Bebelino, the winners of Perfect Match Xtra season one, letting their fans down following their breakup.
The ideal pair disclosed that their numerous differences resulted in constant disputes. Some social media users expressed conflicting feelings after viewing the Instagram live reunion videos.
Source: YEN.com.gh