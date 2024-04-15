The beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei is trending online with perfect glam for her birthday shoot

The style influencer wore a simple yet classy outfit for her birthday photoshoot over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's outfit and makeup look for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei rose to the limelight when she married her partner, Kennedy Osei, at a luxurious wedding.

The young mother of twins has since become an influencer most fashionistas follow for style inspiration and makeup tips.

Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @keziahgh

Tracy Osei rarely attends public events, but her followers are assured that she will trend every April 14 with her birthday photos.

To celebrate her special day, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law looked lovely and had perfect makeup, long and voluminous eyelashes and glossy lips for her birthday glam.

She wore a shoulder-level lustrous wavy hairstyle and cute gold stud earrings while slaying in a black and white long-sleeve two-piece outfit.

Watch the video below;

Tracy Osei looks terrific in a glittering dress for her birthday photoshoot

Kennedy Osei's beautiful wife, Tracy Osei, looked spectacular in a long-sleeve silver dress and matching silver stud earrings for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's makeup look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Otemaaamoah stated:

My love for her

nanaakuasarfoakantanka stated:

What beautiful eyes

Kobbyyanksonemmanuel stated:

You are blessed and beautiful

Kobbyyanksonemmanuel stated:

Awesome smile.

Abigailpeprahkwarteng stated:

Anytime I see her, I just say wow, she's beautiful ❤️

her_majesty_planners stated:

Premium or Nothing … Classy makeup

_ehwurama_xx stated:

You are good, and she is so gorgeous, too❤️❤️

Comataentgh stated:

The most beautiful woman in the world. If u don't understand, argue with your phone.

wear_frimpomaa stated:

Tracy ❤️

mrs_antiri stated:

Best made up yet. Great job

november_.rii stated:

This is beautiful

fraccy_lucci stated:

Kaiiiiiiiiiish beauty this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

moezni_gh stated:

Super gorgeous

