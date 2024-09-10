The top 15 triangle face shape hairstyles for male that will elevate your look

Staying on top of trends is crucial in the dynamic realm of men's grooming. Choosing the right hairstyle or haircut for men with a triangle face shape can significantly enhance and balance facial features. Discover the trends that will shape your look this year and elevate your style with the latest triangle face shape hairstyles for male people in the community.

Comb-over hairstyle (L), buzz cut with beards (M), and curly haircut (R) are some of the triangle face shape styles. Photo: @hairstyletalk, @permalink, @lauradabarber on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Understanding which styles work best for your face shape is essential when choosing the perfect look. For those with a triangle face shape, selecting the right haircut can make a significant difference in balancing and enhancing their features. Triangle face shape hairstyles for males focus on adding volume and texture to the top while softening the broader jawline.

What is a triangle face shape?

A wider jawline characterises a triangle face shape compared to a narrower forehead. This face shape typically features a broad, strong jawline that tapers toward a narrower forehead.

The overall appearance is triangular, with the triangle's base at the jawline and the point at the forehead. Triangle face shapes often have angular features and can benefit from hairstyles that add volume to the top and soften the jawline.

15 triangle face shape hairstyles for male

If you are looking for the perfect haircut for your triangle-shaped face, many options are available. Below are some of the most relevant and interesting hairstyles for men with triangle face shapes.

1. The classic crew cut

The classic crew cut emphasises sharp lines, which helps to balance the strong angles of a triangular face. Photo: @crewcutshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The classic crew cut is a stellar choice for those who seek a haircut that's both simple and easy to manage. This style is particularly well-suited for men with a triangular face shape. It emphasises clean, sharp lines and a straightforward approach, which helps to balance the strong angles of a triangular face.

2. Buzz cut with beard

Buzz cut with beards helps to balance the broader jawline, enhancing the overall appearance. Photo: @deepakssalon

Source: Instagram

The buzz cut with a beard is a popular and fitting option for many triangle face shape hairstyles for males with beards. The full beard helps to balance the broader jawline, enhancing the overall appearance. It's essential to keep the beard neatly trimmed and groomed for styling, using beard oil or serum to soften and condition it.

3. Curly top haircut

The curly top haircut has a youthful effect, especially for those with naturally curly hair. Photo: @BaileysBarbers

Source: Facebook

This curly top hairstyle combines textured curls with a faded side. It is achieved using rods and perm solutions to create or enhance new curls. The faded sides seamlessly blend with the top, making it look modern and stylish.

The curls add volume and texture, helping to balance a wider forehead and complementing a triangular face shape. This look boosts confidence and has a youthful effect, especially for those with naturally curly hair.

4. Textured crop

The textured crop helps balance the angular features of a triangle face by providing volume. Photo: @nappycutss on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The textured crop is a versatile choice among triangle face shape hairstyles for black males. This style involves cutting the hair short while adding texture to the top for a more dynamic look. The textured crop helps balance the angular features of a triangle face by providing volume and movement without adding excess width.

5. The messy Caesar

The messy Caesar haircut incorporates a relaxed, textured look as it softens the defined angles. Photo: @americanmanms

Source: Facebook

The messy Caesar cut offers a contemporary take on the classic Caesar hairstyle, incorporating a relaxed, textured look. This style is ideal for men with a triangular face shape, as it softens the defined angles. By keeping the fringe short and choppy and incorporating layers throughout, this haircut introduces a sense of effortless style that counters the rigidity of the face shape.

6. Undercut hairstyle

Undercuts work well with perms, waves, or curls, offering a fresh and standout appearance. Photo: @KEEP

Source: Instagram

The undercut features longer hair on top, with the sides and back closely trimmed or buzzed, highlighting hair volume and facial structure. It suits various hair types and can range from subtle with shorter top lengths to bold with more volume. Undercuts work well with perms, waves, or curls, offering a fresh and standout appearance.

7. Long textured cut

Leaving the strands on top of the textured cut longer creates the illusion of fuller, thicker hair. Photo: @Menhaircut on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Leaving the strands on top longer and adding plenty of texture can create the illusion of fuller, thicker hair. This added length and movement give the appearance of greater density, effectively covering up any thin or sparse areas.

8. Textured fringe

Keeping your textured fringe choppy and uneven ensures a modern and carefree finish. Photo: @Fancymensalon

Source: Instagram

The textured fringe is a fantastic choice for men who prefer a more relaxed and easygoing hairstyle. This medium-length cut is perfect for balancing out the angular features of a triangular face. It adds width to the forehead while maintaining a casual, laid-back vibe. The key to this style lies in the layers—keeping them choppy and uneven ensures a modern, carefree finish.

9. The undercut fade

The undercut fade requires regular upkeep to maintain the distinct fade and sharp contrast. Photo: @Hairstyleformen

Source: Facebook

The undercut fade is an excellent choice for men with a triangular face shape who want to make a bold impression. This medium-length hairstyle introduces an edgy, modern flair by combining a close shave on the sides with a gradual fade that blends into longer hair on top. It requires regular upkeep to maintain the distinct fade and sharp contrast.

10. Buzz cut

The buzz cut helps balance the broader jawline of a triangle face. Photo: @Gentleman'sbarber, @MensP on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The buzz cut is a practical and stylish option among male triangle face shape hairstyles for school. This haircut features short, evenly trimmed hair that creates a clean and neat appearance, ideal for a school setting. The simplicity of the buzz cut helps to balance the broader jawline of a triangle face, ensuring a uniform look that complements the face's natural angles.

11. Textured quiff with faded sides

Textured quiff with faded sides emphasises the length on top and prevents the face from appearing wider. Photo: @Yancutshair

Source: Facebook

This style is an excellent choice for a male triangle face-shaped hairstyle with a beard as it adds volume to the top, helping to balance the wider jawline. Keeping the sides faded emphasises the length on top and prevents the face from appearing wider. To enhance this look, ensure the beard is well-groomed, with slightly rounded edges to soften the angular jawline.

12. Box fade

The box fade has a sharp, clean style that offers a modern touch while enhancing the face's natural shape. Photo: @Blackmenhaircut on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The box fade is one of the triangle face hairstyles for black males. This beautiful hairstyle features a boxy shape on top with gradually faded sides, creating a structured and balanced look. The box fade has a sharp, clean style that offers a modern touch while enhancing the face's natural shape.

13. Comb over hairstyle

The comb-over hairstyle is a unique option with a triangle face shape. This style uses a comb and styling product to smooth the hair back and create a distinct part. With longer hair on top swept to one side, it forms a horizontal line across the forehead, helping to divert attention from the forehead and balance the overall look.

14. Disconnected undercut

The disconnected undercut is one of the triangle face-shaped hairstyles for males with no beard, which makes a bold statement. The term "disconnected" describes the stark contrast between the long hair on top and the concise hair on the sides, creating an abrupt transition. This eye-catching style is aggressively distinctive and complements a hipster aesthetic.

15. Faux hawk

The faux hawk is a stylish choice that enhances your face shape uniquely. Photo: @Hairstylesmen

Source: Instagram

The faux hawk is a stylish choice that enhances your face shape uniquely. It includes longer, spiky hair on top paired with shorter sides, achieved through a taper, fade, or undercut. For a more dramatic effect, use styling gel to shape the top and front of your hair into a tapered look. Although this style is distinctive, it can sometimes resemble heart-shaped face hairstyles for males.

What hairstyles suit triangle-face shape for men?

Men with a triangle face shape should wear cute hairstyles that add volume and balance to the upper part of the face while softening the wider jawline. Styles like the high-top fade and textured quiff add height and interest, drawing attention away from the jawline. The comb-over and faux hawk work well by creating horizontal lines that balance facial features.

Is short hair good for triangle faces?

Short hair can be an excellent option for triangle faces if the style is thoughtfully chosen. Short haircuts like the classic crew cut or buzz cut can work well by keeping the sides neat and minimising added width, which helps balance the broader jawline.

Does long hair suit triangle faces?

Yes, long hair can suit triangle faces, particularly when styled to add balance and volume. Styles like the textured quiff or long, layered cuts can help soften the angular features of a triangle face by adding fullness on top.

Selecting the right hairstyle can significantly enhance the appearance of a triangle face. Triangle face shape hairstyles for male people add volume and balance and can soften the angular features and complement the broader jawline. The key is always to focus on creating symmetry and drawing attention to the upper part of the face.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about cool side-part haircut ideas for both males and females. The side part haircut is a traditional and attractive alternative for modern men and women who desire a masculine and adaptable style.

Side-part haircuts are popular because they are easy to maintain. The style looks great on wavy, dense, and thin locks. If you don't have much hair, what cool side-part haircut ideas to try? Check out this post for some hairstyle ideas.

Source: YEN.com.gh