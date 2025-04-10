Accra Brewery PLC Celebrates Water Efficiency Milestones

By Dentsu GH PR

Accra Brewery PLC recently celebrated World Water Day on 21 March 2025, by inviting key stakeholders to an event that showcased their water efficiency innovations and sustainability technology. This annual United Nations observance day, established in 1993, highlights the importance of freshwater, and raises awareness about the 2.2 billion people worldwide living without access to safe water.

The brewery's half-day event was hosted by the senior leadership team and attended by key stakeholders, including government officials, local media, strategic suppliers, and NGOs. By aligning their event with World Water Day, Accra Brewery PLC demonstrated their commitment to addressing global water challenges while highlighting their own sustainable water management practices to stakeholders and industry partners.

Solomon Ayiah, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Accra Brewery PLC, said, “Beer is made of natural ingredients, with water being essential to both our beer and our business. We rely on farmers, clean water, healthy communities, strong suppliers and thriving natural ecosystems. Water is the number one ingredient in beer and a key resource in the communities where we live and work. As one of Ghana’s leading brewers, we are focused on finding solutions to global water challenges across our communities and supply chains.”

Diaan Kruger, Country Director at Accra Brewery, added, “AB InBev is taking steps to reduce water usage by responsibly managing water consumption and discharge across its operations and supply chain. We are constantly innovating to reduce water use in our operations and, over the past year, have improved our water use efficiency by approximately 15%. However, we are not stopping there as we see our evolution as a journey of continuous improvement.”

As a responsible steward of Africa’s natural resources, Accra Brewery PLC is committed to ethical supply chain operations. The brewery’s dedication extends beyond its operations, ensuring a positive impact on the local economy while prioritising environmental responsibility. The World Water Day event provided a platform to showcase its commitment to water conservation excellence and reaffirmed the brewery’s role in protecting this essential resource for future generations.

AB InBev has implemented key water stewardship initiatives across all zones that are making a positive impact in local communities. Throughout its business operations worldwide, the company has compelling stories to share about its strong water stewardship efforts. These efforts include the automation of raw water tanks to prevent overflow, water recycling, automated water collection and water saving borehole installation and a range of other smart technologies.

“By highlighting our innovative approaches and measurable achievements in water management, we have strengthened our reputation as responsible stewards of natural resources. The event's interactive demonstrations and brewery tour highlight AB InBev’s efforts towards providing all stakeholders, including media and the public a transparent view of our hands-on commitment to conservation efforts that benefit the entire country. The compelling data presented throughout the tour resonated strongly with attendees, generating positive feedback and meaningful dialogue about future collaborations. The event also provided an opportunity for key stakeholders to sign our pledge board, demonstrating their commitment to efficient water usage,” said Ayiah.

With growing global concerns about water scarcity, Accra Brewery PLC recognises its responsibility as a major consumer of water to lead by example in adopting sustainable practices.

“We continue to work toward our 2025 Sustainability Goals and our ambition to achieve net zero by 2040 across our value chain. We remain committed to continuous improvement as we work toward our goal of becoming the industry's most water-efficient brewery by 2030," said Kruger. The educational event concluded with a with a ‘Moment of Cheers.’

About Accra Brewery PLC

Accra Brewery PLC is dedicated to celebrating national pride and creating extraordinary moments by brewing and sharing only the finest beverages. Our Dream of bringing people together for a better world started in 1931, and in October 2016, we became a proud member of the Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev.

