A Ghanaian pastor has chastised people who make wealth through foul means and yet attributed them to God

According to Apostle Edwin Akuetteh Odonkor, it is wrong to claim God blessed you with wealth when it was received through ungodly means

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter the man of God raised

The Senior Pastor at Treasure House Bible Church International has admonished people who make their wealth or receive material things through foul means to desist from attributing it to the doing of the Lord.

Apostle Edwin Akuetteh Odonkor said it is improper for people to claim God blessed them with wealth when that is not the case.

In a video on X, the pastor gave examples of other means through which people make money or get their material items and said those are not godly ways.

“If you go and fornicate, receive a Mercedes Benz as compensation and you jubilate attributing the gift to God, no God did not do that for you. The devil is the one who did it for you.”

He said many people attribute several things to God when they are certain they got their wealth through other means instead of trusting God.

“You can’t attribute things to God when you know He did not do it. Did God do it? When you were taking off your clothes for the ungodly act was it God who took the clothes off?”

“If you understand how life is important and how Satan is always looking for an advantage against us, you will always do everything right because Satan is looking for a loophole,” he added.

One mantra in Ghana in recent times for several young people who succeed or are wealthy is:

"It's been God since day one."

This means that God has been a part of their story since they started their journey to wealth creation or to acquire something.

However, there are times when people have raised concerns and questioned the sources of wealth for some individuals. There have been no answers or inconclusive responses to the questions which make many believe that there are other factors aside from God.

Netizens support pastor's call

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@0_Sedem said:

"Fraud boys as well 😁 God knows nothing about what you are talking about or what you just bought 😎."

@PaaChicharito wrote:

"I agree. The devil also blesses but ekyire asem."

@Medwenmeho68692 said:

"Isaiah 60:5."

@KiNjames24 wrote:

"This matter err."

@Nanaezze said:

"Like yeah ...did God allow the Serpent to Deceive Eve to eat the forbidden fruit and cause all these generational curses?"

