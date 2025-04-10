Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior has reportedly rejected a life-changing offer from Saudi Arabia

According to reports, an offer worth €1 billion was tabled before Vinicius to swap Europe for the Gulf region

Instead, the 24-year-old is set to renew his stay with Los Blancos as they seek to stage an epic comeback against Arsenal

Vinicius Junior has reportedly shut the door on a staggering offer from Saudi Arabia, choosing instead to continue his journey at Real Madrid, despite a turbulent spell on the pitch.

The 24-year-old winger, who was a standout performer last season and runner-up in the 2024 Ballon d'Or race, has looked far from his best in recent months.

Vinicius Junior has reportedly rejected a €1 billion offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

That dip in form hasn't gone unnoticed, nor has it deterred interest from the Saudi Pro League, where top clubs have repeatedly pursued his signature with sky-high offers.

Vinicius rejects €1 billion offer to stay with Madrid

According to Cadena SER, the Brazilian international is set to silence transfer rumours by signing a new three- or four-year contract in Spain.

The Saudis had been pushing for a five-year commitment, reluctant to sanction a short-term stay for a marquee player they intended to build around.

How much Vinicius would have earned in Saudi

Their persistence included a €1 billion contract package and a staggering €300 million transfer fee, as reported by Goal.

Meetings between his representatives and Saudi officials began as early as September, followed by further engagements in December.

Vinicius Junior has struggled to hit the form that made him a near-Ballon d'Or winner in 2024. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The discussions culminated in a face-to-face meeting with Vinicius in Prague this February.

Despite the financial temptation and the chance to play in the same league as his childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo, Vini remains unmoved.

Fans unhappy with Vinicius' decision

The decision hasn’t gone down well with everyone. Football fans, especially on social media, wasted no time expressing polarizing views on his choice.

@deitutis posted:

"He should take it, not like he’s that good anyway."

@kayy11_1 added:

"Biggest mistake of his life."

Another user, @Nader172891, fumed:

"No, please accept it. We don't want u anymore; You are selfish and lazy."

@FrancisChi71674 echoed that discontent:

"He should go. Mbappe playing left wing with Endrick at the top. We'll be good. We can't have 2 passengers in the team."

And @NanaOti6 closed with:

"Noooo. Accept it, brother, you’ll regret this one day."

What lies ahead for Vinicius?

As his commitment to Real Madrid becomes more concrete, Vinicius now faces an uphill challenge on the pitch.

His immediate focus will be helping Los Blancos overturn a daunting 3-0 deficit against Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash next Wednesday—a task requiring near-perfect execution and individual brilliance.

Before that, he’ll look to rediscover his rhythm and confidence in domestic action when Madrid visits Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Mendizorrotza on Sunday, April 13.

For a player with Vinicius' explosive skillset, confidence often fuels performance.

A standout showing in La Liga could be just what he needs to recharge ahead of their European showdown.

Vinicius hints of Real Madrid comeback

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh indicated that Vinicius has teased the possibility of a Real Madrid turnaround ahead of their Champions League second-leg clash with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact as Los Blancos were outplayed in the first-leg defeat at the Emirates.

Source: YEN.com.gh