Popular Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus' wife, Akosua Vee, turned a year older today (April 10, 2025)

The Ghanaian stylist met the expectations of fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her stylish kente gown

Several social media users commented on Akosua Vee's breathtaking kente gown for her birthday shoot

On April 10, 2025, Ghanaian celebrity stylist Violet Obeng, affectionately known as Akosua Vee, unveiled a series of breathtaking photographs to commemorate her birthday.

The wife of the renowned musician and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly referred to as Kwame A Plus, dazzled in a stylish kente gown that highlighted her silhouette.

The wife of Kwame A Plus, Akosua Vee looks gorgeous in a stylish kente gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @aakosua_vee.

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee opted for a long-sleeved, structured kente gown that gracefully embraced her curves, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibility.

Living in the United Kingdom with her children, the wife of the member of parliament for Gomoa Central radiated confidence and allure, enhanced by the artistry of her heavy makeup.

Her look was a flawless combination of perfectly shaped eyebrows, voluminous eyelashes, vibrant eyeshadow hues, and a glossy lip that caught the light beautifully.

In a striking display of style, she sported a meticulously trimmed blunt-cut bob hairstyle, adorned with colourful handmade fascinators that complemented her exquisite kente attire.

The addition of elegant gold earrings and lavish gold wedding rings elevated her ensemble, while chic high heels accentuated her poised stature.

Posing in an ultramodern kitchen that reflected both style and sophistication, Akosua Vee embodied the essence of a modern woman of substance.

Akosua Vee rocks kente on her birthday

Member of parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus's wife has taken over Instagram with her birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Victoria Michaels stated:

"Happy birthday Vee. God bless you today and always ❤️."

Naa Ashorkor stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍😍."

Anthea_O stated:

"Happy Birthday, gorgeous sis, you’re blessed and highly favored 💜✨."

piesieesther stated:

"Hip hip hip hooray, a fabulous birthday my honorable’s wife ❤️❤️ ❤️."

maakosua_broni stated:

"The choice of the song selected is phenomenal 🔥🔥🔥 Happy Birthday Beautiful Akosua."

tilliscollections1 stated:

"Happy Glorious Birthday Sis,You’re Bless and Highly Favored…Have a Bless Year🙏🥂."

goldiemills stated:

"Happy birthday may u age gracefully and all ur heart desires be fulfilled God richly bless u 🙏🎉🎊."

Akosua Vee attends 2025 presidential inauguration

Kwame A Plus and his beautiful wife, Akosua Vee, also showcased couple goals at the inauguration of the Ninth Parliament.

The celebrity couple effortlessly coordinated in fashionable outfits that captured the admiration of their followers on social media.

Akosua Vee looked flawless in a one-handed kente gown and classy hairstyle that was the focus of attention at the high-profile event.

Akosua Vee slays at her husband's Thanksgiving dinner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Akosua Vee's fashion statement at her husband's Thanksgiving dinner on December 29, 2024.

Dressed in a custom-made gown paired with elegant high heels, the celebrity stylist exuded confidence and glamour at the event.

However, social media users shared mixed reactions to her look as a famous blogger shared photos from the event on Instagram.

