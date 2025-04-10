Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's beautiful baby mama has gone viral with her stylish new look on Instagram

The celebrity mom looked gorgeous in a ready-to-wear two-piece outfit for her viral video shoot, which has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's baby mama Maali's stylish outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah, widely known as Shatta Wale's baby mama, possesses an exceptional fashion sense.

The radiant Maali has recently captured the spotlight with her stunning two-piece ensemble showcased in a breathtaking photoshoot that has gone viral.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali slays in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @maali_maali.

Source: Instagram

In this latest appearance, Maali elegantly donned a white short-sleeved crop top, intricately embellished with exquisite embroidery, which highlights her graceful figure.

This eye-catching top is paired beautifully with a flowing white pleated skirt that accentuates her flat stomach, just weeks after welcoming her child.

The celebrity mom exuded an air of sophistication, resembling a true boss lady, with her sleek side-parted blunt-cut hairstyle cascading gracefully over her shoulders as she struts with confidence like a superstar.

Her flawless makeup, featuring long, luscious eyelashes, perfectly arched eyebrows, and a glossy lipstick that radiates warmth, complements her look beautifully.

Adding to her ensemble, Maali carries a chic white designer handbag and completes her outfit with stunning designer shoes that elevate her style to an entirely new level.

Shatta Wale's baby steps out in style

In another striking post, Maali showcased her fashion prowess in a striking two-piece outfit that speaks volumes about her style.

She wore a daring long-sleeve crop top that artfully reveals a hint of skin, paired with sleek black leather pants that emphasize her chic aesthetic.

The fashionista looks effortlessly sassy with her frontal lace hairstyle and bold makeup that enhances her natural beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Maali flaunts her fine legs

Shatta Wale's girlfriend looked sassy in a long-sleeve red ruched dress that flaunted her fine legs for a viral photoshoot.

She wore a centre-parted long straight hairstyle that she left loose at her back while posing like a supermodel for the cameras.

Style influencer Maali looked effortlessly in elegant shoes and showed off her beautiful acrylic nails in the viral photos.

Check out the photos below:

Maali trends with her maternity shoot

Additionally, Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali took social media by storm with her captivating maternity photos, where she radiates beauty in a stylish long-sleeve bodysuit paired with a designer long skirt, perfectly tailored to accentuate her pregnancy glow.

Check out the photos below:

Maali plays with Shatta Wale's baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, who gave her fans a glimpse into her life as a new mother.

Spotted lovingly babysitting her newborn, she captures hearts while enjoying precious moments at home.

A delightful video featuring Maali and her little one has thrilled countless fans who have been eagerly following her journey since she announced her pregnancy.

