Social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland are set to officially launch their podcast

A video of the two famous Ghanaian Youtubers seated on a vibrant and classy set and engaged in an exciting conversation has taken over social media

Many people took to social media to express their anticipation for the podcast as they shared their views on the video

Two of Ghana’s favourite media voices, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, are set to officially launch their own podcast after parting ways with the widely followed and controversial podcast Rants, Bants and Confessions.

The first season of the podcast was hosted by socialite and actress Efia Odo and the two social media influencers, Gisela and Ama.

Gisela and Ama to launch podcast

The transition, while not formally announced, was confirmed through a now-viral video showing the two hosts kicking off their fresh venture with style and confidence.

In the video trending on TikTok, the duo appeared energised and ready to take on a new chapter. The studio looked very sleek and modern, featuring bold lighting and a youthful vibe that reflected their personalities.

Despite the video being inaudible with music overshadowing what they were saying, Gisela and Ama were seen in sync, laughing and trading remarks that remind fans of the magic that once defined their presence on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

The online reaction has been massive. Fans have filled the comment sections on various platforms with a mix of excitement, nostalgia, and support. Many expressed joy at seeing the two reunite in a new space, while others speculated on the reasons behind their quiet exit from the previous podcast.

Though details about the split of Gisela and Ama from the RBC podcast continue to remain under wraps, one thing was clear: that they were reclaiming their space in Ghana’s podcast scene.

With momentum from the viral video and their strong fanbase behind the two famous Ghanaian YouTubers, the duo seemed set to dominate the podcasting space once again—this time, on their own terms.

A look into Gisela and Ama's podcast

Reactions to Gisela and Ama's podcast

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement for the podcast. Congratulatory messages started to flow as people watched the two Ghanaian social media influencers on set.

Others also noted that the podcast would be a smashing hit, considering the fun they had in the video as they smiled and laughed away.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the unreleased episodes of Gisela and Ama's podcast:

Asana kamate🇬🇭🇨🇦🇺🇸🫂🥂 said:

"We are readyyyyyyy🎉❤️🎉🎉❤️come give us good English."

halal.szn said:

"They way they’re both laughing you just know the podcast is going to be entertaining 😂."

Jamieee🧚🏾‍♂️ said:

"At least we will stop hearing provoked grammar."

Annabel🇯🇲 said:

"What happened between them n Efia cos all of a sudden she replaced them as well."

💵Money 💵babe 💸😜😘said:

"They don’t disappoint at all ❤️💚."

ewuraaa said:

"This will be amazing kudos to you guys we can't waittttt 🥰😭😭."

Efia Odo returns with new co-hosts for RBC

YEN.com.gh reported that Glitch Africa announced the upcoming release of Season 2 of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, but fan-favourite co-hosts Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah were notably absent.

A new video promo shared by socialite Efia Odo, who appeared to be returning, featured an entirely new set of co-hosts, Adjoa Tasha and Rose Owusu Konadu, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Many fans expressed surprise and disappointment over the change, especially given the popularity and chemistry of the original trio. Others are eager to see what fresh energy the new lineup brings to the hit podcast series.

