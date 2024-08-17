Top 10 male face shapes: Know your face shape today (with examples)

Understanding face shapes is essential when it comes to personal style. Male face shapes vary widely, each with unique characteristics and proportions. By identifying your specific face shape, you can make more informed choices about hairstyles, glasses, and grooming that enhance your appearance.

Knowing your face type ensures that your style choices perfectly complement your individuality. Photo: @beautynurseanna on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everyone aims to look appealing today, including men exploring various aesthetic treatments. Compared to female beauty, male attractiveness lacks clear standards and is more complex, not just about looking muscular. This guide on male face shapes will help you figure out your face shape and make style choices that suit your look.

Ten male face shapes

A well-defined jawline, balanced proportions, and symmetry can enhance attractiveness across various face shapes. By understanding your specific face shape, you can select styles and grooming techniques that highlight your best features and create a harmonious outfit. Here is a list of the types of face shapes for males.

1. Oblong (rectangle)

A rectangle face shape is longer than it is wide. Photo: Radek Mica

Source: Getty Images

A rectangle face shape is longer than it is wide, with the forehead, cheekbones, and jawline being similar in width. This shape is often seen in older people, with skin settling into the lower face than in younger people. Celebrities like Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, Tom Hanks, and Nicolas Cage are known to have oblong face shape.

2. Diamond face shapes

The chin of a diamond-shaped face is narrow and pointed, giving a sharp, angular look. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

The diamond face shape features high, prominent cheekbones with a wider distance between them than the forehead. The chin is narrow and pointed, giving a sharp, angular look. The hairline often has a more defined point, adding to the angular appearance. Celebrities like Sebastian Quinn and Robert Pattinson are classic examples of people with the diamond face shape.

3. Square face shapes

Square-face-shaped men like Johnny Depp have a jawline and forehead that are more pronounced and angular. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

If your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline are all about the same width, you likely have a square face shape. Square-face-shaped men like Johnny Depp and David Beckham have a jawline and forehead that are more pronounced and angular. The face has minimal curves, making it appear more angular and boxier. It contrasts with the softer round face shapes.

4. Heart face shapes

A widow's peak hairline easily recognizes a heart-shaped face. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

A widow's peak hairline easily recognises a heart-shaped face that can be seen in well-known people like Nick Jonas and Jude Law. The forehead is wider than the jawline, and the cheekbones are wider than the forehead. The chin is narrow and pointed, giving the face a heart-like appearance. This shape contrasts distinctly between the upper and lower parts of the face.

5. Pear face shapes

A pear-shaped face in men has a broader jawline and a narrower forehead. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

A pear-shaped face in men has a broader jawline and a narrower forehead. The cheeks and chin are more prominent, making the bottom part of the face look broader compared to the top. This shape gives the face a bottom-heavy appearance. Men like Edger Ramírez, Jack Black, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are known to have a pear-faced shape.

6. Triangle face shape

A triangle face shape features high cheekbones and a narrow, pointed chin. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Source: Getty Images

A triangle face shape features high cheekbones and a narrow, pointed chin like that of actor Timothee Chalamet or Harry Styles. Your forehead and cheekbones will be wider, while your chin will be narrow and come to a point. The shape has a noticeable difference between the wider top and the narrower bottom, making the face look more triangular overall.

7. Oval face shape

An oval face is often longer than it is wide. Photo: Doug Peters

Source: Getty Images

An oval face blends square and round shapes. Its forehead is narrower than the cheekbones and often longer than it is wide. Celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Idris Elba have a rounded jawline and chin giving them an oval face shape. This shape combines smooth curves with balanced proportions.

8. Inverted triangle face shape

The inverted triangle face shape resembles the heart shape without a peeking hairline. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

An inverted triangle face shape has a broader forehead and narrower jawline. Cheekbones are usually prominent, and the chin is often pointed. Justin Timberlake is among the few male celebrities with an inverted triangle face shape. For him, choosing hairstyles and beards that add width to the lower part of the face can create a more balanced look.

9. Round face shape

Round-faced men have similar widths and lengths of their faces, creating a balanced, circular appearance. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

A rounded hairline and jawline mark a round face shape. The width and length of the face are similar, creating a balanced, circular appearance. This face shape lacks sharp angles and has a smooth, continuous curve. American actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Alex Baldwin are synonymous with this kind of face shape whereby the roundness of the face is consistent from the hairline to the jaw.

10. Round with angular jaw

A round, angular jaw face shape creates a balanced look that is neither too angular nor too round. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The angular-round face shape combines features of both round and angular faces. It's slightly longer than a standard round or square face but more comprehensive and rounder than an oval or rectangular one. This shape blends the curves of a round face with the angles of a more defined shape. A great example of an angular, round-faced celebrity is American actor Zac Efron.

How to determine face shape

Your face is vital to how others see you as a man. Even if you're not always aiming to look perfect, knowing your features can help you choose the best hairstyles and beards, giving you an edge over others. Some might think it's unimportant, but it can improve your dressing and appearance.

Understanding your features can also highlight your best qualities. To determine your face shape, you'll need a mirror, a ruler or measuring tape, and a piece of paper to jot down your measurements. Here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Measure your forehead : Measure the width of your forehead from the peak of one eyebrow arch to the peak of the opposite arch. Note the measurement.

: Measure the width of your forehead from the peak of one eyebrow arch to the peak of the opposite arch. Note the measurement. Measure your cheekbones : Measure across your cheekbones, from the outer corner of one eye to the outer corner of the other. Write down this measurement.

: Measure across your cheekbones, from the outer corner of one eye to the outer corner of the other. Write down this measurement. Measure your jawline: Measure from the tip of your chin to just below your ear, where your jaw angles upward. Multiply this number by two to get the complete jawline measurement.

Measure from the tip of your chin to just below your ear, where your jaw angles upward. Multiply this number by two to get the complete jawline measurement. Measure your face length: Measure from the centre of your hairline down to the tip of your chin.

Once you have these measurements, compare them to see the largest and similar ones using the face shape guide described above.

Male face shapes chart

A male face shapes chart shows various face shapes and their distinct characteristics. The chart helps individuals identify their face shape by comparing it to those on the chart.A male face shapes chart shows various face shapes and their distinct characteristics. The chart helps individuals identify their face shape by comparing it to those on the chart.

Which male face shape is most attractive?

A sharp, angular jawline is often considered the most sexually appealing feature. While women may find a strong jawline dominant, a square jaw can be more attractive than a softer, feminine one. Women usually prefer prominent cheekbones and a more masculine appearance.

How do I know my face shape as a male?

To determine your face shape, measure the width of your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline and compare these with the length of your face. This will help you identify your face shape based on the widest measurement and how the shapes compare to common face shape categories.

What are the 9 types of face shapes?

The nine types of face shapes are oval, round, square, rectangle (oblong), diamond, heart, triangle, pear, and round with angular jaw. Each type has distinct features, such as different widths and lengths, which help classify your face shape.

Understanding male face shapes is essential for making informed style choices that enhance appearance. You can select hairstyles, glasses, and grooming techniques that best highlight your features by identifying your specific face shape. Whether you aim to emphasize certain aspects of your look or create a balanced style, this knowledge allows you to present yourself confidently and attractively.

Yen.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of androgynous fashion outfit ideas. The fashion business continually evolves, offering new designs and inventions each decade. While some have appeared and vanished, some have survived until the current day.

Androgynous fashion is a style that values masculine and feminine characteristics while ignoring gender norms. The seventeenth century, in particular, is noted for its ground-breaking androgynous fashion, a stunning movement in the fashion sector that concentrated on non-binary gender identification and gender inclusion. Discover some of the styles to try.

Source: YEN.com.gh