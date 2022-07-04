Entertainment pundit, Arnold Baidoo, said that it is a problem if people continue to question the wealth of creatives who have been in the industry for decades

Speaking at the back of Jackie Appiah's mansion, he noted that Jackie has been in the movie industry for decades and is one of the few recognisable faces across the continent

Many people have shared the views of Arnold Baidoo as he listed reasons as to why people shouldn't question Jackie Appiah's wealth

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Baidoo, has opined that it is very disturbing to have people question Jackie Appiah's source of wealth.

According to him, it is grave disrespect to the creative industry for people to question how celebrities who have been in the industry for decades accumulate their wealth.

Because if you are someone who has followed Jackie over the years, I'm not sure you'd go and stand somewhere to question her source of wealth or how she was able to build her house.

Arnold Baidoo and Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah @arnoldbaidoo @vonkwamekyere

Source: Instagram

Speaking as a guest of the hit entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV, he noted that Jackie Appiah has been in the industry for decades and thus is recognised across the globe, especially in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fact of the matter is, the lady has been active for years, almost two decades. Let's also understand that, Jackie is one of the top earners when it comes to the Ghanaian movie industry. You can't question Nana Ama McBrown, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas. These are the A-list. If you say the movie industry in Ghana doesn't pay well, these crop of actors take huge pay.

He further emphasised that Jackie Appiah is very popular in Nigeria and he acknowledged that the movie industry in Nigeria is one of the biggest movie industries in Africa. He added that the movie industry in Nigeria pays well and Jackie would have garnered a lot of money from that end over the years in order to afford such a luxurious mansion.

Some Reactions On Social Media

efia_tilapia_putinwaa said:

God bless you Arnold. ❤️ infact God bless you wife also, cus sensible talk is as a result of the Good food she has been giving you

chocolata1989 said:

The wife of Arnold is a very lucky woman. This guy is very intellectual and very well-spoken.

dunamis21 commented:

Get three or Four Arnold’s for this show with Empress as the host and this show will hit 1M views on each platforms every Saturday. I don’t have interest in these things,but I heard this Arnold guy speak once and I’m like… Analytical thinker,Such a healthy minded man

atsweitennis said:

God bless you Sir those of us who grew up seeing Jackie acting from things we do for love days like 20yrs ago, can testify, that we know her endorsement deals, her roles in Nollywood. I mean deals, with the likes of Orca-deco etc. I see Jackie on so many billboards I can’t count. She has made connections since growing up in the movie industry so I won’t even listen or sit with ppl who’ll talk trash or nonsense about Jackie's wealth.

reenneecouture_millinerygh said:

Arnold has said it all.. exactly how it's been throughout Jackie journey. She got us glued to tv with things we do for love. She rose through the ranks and has made it big time. Let's be happy for a forceful lady who knows her worth and has made it. Jackie, you have made the sisterhood proud. We love you always

Jackie Appiah Breaks Silence Amidst Controversies Surrounding Mansion and Sources Of Wealth

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has broken her silence amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her source of wealth after videos of her mansion surfaced online.

Jackie Appiah is known not to respond to critics and controversies surrounding her. However, this time around, she replied.

After her fellow actor, Prince David Osei shared a series of stacked posts on his official Instagram page talking about how many actors in the country accrue their wealth, including Jackie Appiah, it drew the attention of the renowned actress.

Jackie Appiah came under the same post to thank all those who have supported her amidst ongoing backlash from some social media users who were questioning her sources of wealth to afford such a plush mansion.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh