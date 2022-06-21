Daniel McKorley, a well-known Ghanaian entrepreneur, has recently admonished men not to have anything to do with the salaries of their wives

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the CEO of McDan Group explaining that depending on money from woman only goes to show that the man is not responsible

Lexys Pina asked: "Where is it written that man is supposed to take care of a woman. There is a saying that, ''what man can do woman can do it better'"

Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, recently sparked massive conversation online after sharing his opinion about the role of a man in the family.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Hitz 103.9 FM had the entrepreneur stating that it is not suitable for a man to spend his wife's salary, and there is a need for him to try as much as possible to take most of the responsibilities at home.

"Your wife's salary is her salary. Don't come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees"

According to him, many men these days are getting married solely because they want the women to pay their bills, which is not right.

Many Ghanaians who saw the post seemed to have a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 60 comments and 210 reactions have been racked up.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Kanyede Ybmmg Yunusah commented:

Statistics show that men die before women in marriages so if she can also pay for something that has the highest possibility of becoming hers in the future why worry.. Men don't kill urself share responsibility cos women benefits the more.. my father is dead but my mother is enjoying his school fees investment now..

Lexys Pina asked:

Where is it written that man is supposed to take care of a woman. There is a saying that, ''what man can do woman can do it better''

Salifu Ibrahim replied:

truth in Islam man is the charge of everything in the house if your woman have billions you for giving her chop money every day on less she tell you my husband take this to help your self you are right to take end pray for her

Agyenkwa Nana said:

This kind of advice makes most women still thinks when you go to marriage and money comes bring it home but when loss comes leave to the man. Don't listen to them

From Kofi Okofo Asenso:

What is he saying hmm some men will always put us in disadvantage position hmm tweaah

Khofi Snowy commented:

Just don’t say what you don’t know… if you have ur own plenty monies just shut up and mind ur business.

Daniel McKorley shared more in the video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh