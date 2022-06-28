Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has spoken amidst current scrutiny on social media regarding her sources of wealth after videos of her plush mansion popped up online

After her fellow actor, Prince David Osei shared how some actors in Ghana make money on his Instagram page, Jackie came to comment on the post

The comment has triggered many other people to empathise with the actress after she received some backlash on social media

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has broken her silence amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her source of wealth after videos of her mansion surfaced online.

Jackie Appiah is known not to respond to critics and controversies surrounding her. However, this time around, she replied.

After her fellow actor, Prince David Osei shared a series of stacked posts on his official Instagram page talking about how many actors in the country accrue their wealth, including Jackie Appiah, it drew the attention of the renowned actress.

Jackie Appiah came under the same post to thank all those who have supported her amidst ongoing backlash from some social media users who were questioning her sources of wealth to afford such a plush mansion.

In Jackie Appiah's words, she said,

love you all

Some Netizens Have Reacted To Jackie's Comment

vickybiamlipsy said:

@jackieappiah don’t mind anybody you are a respectable lady you have worked hard ❤️

mavi.sfrimpong said:

@jackieappiah we luv u too my roll modelpls check ur DM

adepahayford commented:

@jackieappiah GO HIGHEST...MY RESPECT FOR YOU HAS INCREASED THE MORE..GOD CONTINUE TO GUIDE AND PROTECT YOU FROM THE EVIL ONES

emelia676423 said:

@jackieappiah love you more, buy Royce rolls this year to Shame those lazy bums…. Girl, the sky is your starting point.

nanabaquame_sika commented:

@jackieappiah we love n won’t let any fool look down on u koraaa

Jackie Appiah: Prince David Osei Lists Actress' Multiple Sources Of Income Amid Talk About Trassaco Mansion

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has come to the defence of his colleague Jackie Appiah after a section of social media users questioned her source of wealth.

Jackie Appiah has come under scrutiny on various social media platforms following the emergence of a video of her house at Trassaco estate.

As previously the video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

According to him, Jackie has worked hard enough as an actress and deserves everything she has been able to achieve. To prove his point, the actor listed some of the avenues through which Jackie gets the money.

He indicated apart from the regular movies she shoots, Jackie has done so many commercials (both TV and billboards). He mentioned the actress' commercial for hair products brand, UB, and IPMC adding that he was still in school when Jackie was doing those gigs.

