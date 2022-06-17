A video of Jackie Appiah's recently-acquired mansion at Trassaco has been trending online for days now

The video has stirred mixed reactions about the actress' riches with some people questioning her sources of income

Jackie's colleague Price David Osei has defended her by sharing insights into some of the actress' income sources over the years

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has come to the defence of his colleague Jackie Appiah after a section of social media users questioned her source of wealth.

Jackie Appiah has come under scrutiny on various social media platforms following the emergence of a video of her house at Trassaco estate.

As previously the video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

The magnificence of Jackie's house stunned many people leaving some asking questions about she was able to finance such a project.

But in a post on his Instagram page, Prince David Osei has lambasted those criticising Jackie's new mansion.

According to him, Jackie has worked hard enough as an actress and deserves everything she has been able to achieve.

To prove his point, the actor listed some of the avenues through which Jackie gets the money. He indicated apart from the regular movies she shoots, Jackie has done so many commercials (both TV and billboards). He mentioned the actress' commercial for hair products brand, UB, and IPMC adding that he was still in school when Jackie was doing those gigs.

Jackie, others respond

The post from Prince David Osei got a lot of Jackie's colleagues throwing their support behind her.

beverly_afaglo gave more insight on Jackie's income:

"They’ve started talking nonsense eh ….. when we shoot movies for 5 to 10 days and take 5k the least, how many of those so-called professionals make that in even a month? But when they build they’ll say it’s hard work. What do they think we use our monies for? Smh."

bernardadusepoku said:

"People are born to talk and hate, it's on them to flip it! Do your thing bro!"

vickyzugah said:

"If “she did things” then they should also go and do things and build mansions eh or? . It’s sad how bitter this generation is SMH."

belindadzattah said:

"Prince the jealousy and enviness di3 is pure witchcraft ohh I think They need serious deliverance ohhhh ."

Jackie herself also thank those defending her:

jackieappiah

" love you all."

New video of Jackie Appiah's 5-Star Trassaco mansion gives more intimate details

Meanwhile, a new video of Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion has popped up and it is making waves online.

The new video produced by a videographer, Von Kyere, shows more intimate details of the actress' much-talked-about

Just like an earlier video by Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, the new video is stirring loads of reactions on social media

