Ghana's popular website, YEN.com.gh brings you this week's stories that made headlines and trended on social media

The week began with Afia and Shugatiti sharing a passionate kiss at Tracey Boakye's wedding dinner in Kumasi. Shatta dropped a video message for Mummy Dolarz after she used his name in a Big Ivy rap Feud

This week also witnessed the passing of Veteran Ghanaian Prince Yawson, who was popularly called Waakye

Nana Ama McBrown confirmed that she has enhanced her body with surgery, and Adinkra Pie CEO and his wife have shut down divorce haters with a public appearance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

1. Nana Ama McBrown confirms having done liposuction

Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah, has admitted to having gone under the knife.

This comes at the back of reports during her time away as the host of an Entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV early this year. There were claims that the Empress travelled outside the country for a plastic surgery procedure. Others also claimed she was pregnant since she looked bloated.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Mrs McBrown Mensah confirmed that she did have a liposuction procedure done and she is not ashamed to admit that she did.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Adinkra Pie CEO and wife shut down divorce haters with public appearance

Photos of Adinkra Pie CEO Barimah Osei Mensah and his wife Anita Sefa Mensah. Credit: ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his wife Anita Sefa Mensah have been sighted in public weeks after their rumoured divorce.

The pair graced the lavish 50th birthday occasion of Atlanta, an affluent sister of the businessman, on Friday, August 5.

The Mensahs were branded a ''celebrity couple'' after they shot into the limelight due to their glamorous wedding in 2021.

3. The loss of veteran Ghanaian actor, Waakye

Waakye

Source: UGC

Veteran Ghanaian Prince Yawson, who was popularly called Waakye, reportedly died.

According to reports, he is said to have passed on earlier on August 2, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after battling an illness. Mr Yawson was 52 years of age.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Dada Hafco on his verified Facebook page.

4. Shatta Wale dropped a message for Mummy Dolarz after using his name in Big Ivy Feud

Big Ivy, Shatta Wale, and Mummy Dolarz. Photo Source: @bigivy.adjimah @mummydolarz @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has replied to Nigeria's Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz, after she used his name in a feud with Ghana's Ivy Adjimah, aka Big Ivy.

Making a video responding to the Mummy Dolarz and Big Ivy rap banter, Shatta Wale encouraged the mothers to continue doing their music. He indicated that they are adding a new twist to African music since the industry is dominated by young artistes.

5. Video of Afia Schwar and Shugatiti kissing at Tracey Boakye's wedding dinner stirred reactions

Photos of Afia Schwar and actress Shugatiti. Credit: abigailasante2 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

Media personality Afia Schwar and actress Shugatiti shared an affectionate moment at actress Tracey Boakye's lavish wedding dinner on Friday, July 29.

The two personalities were spotted sharing a kiss at the ceremony attended by other notable entertainment and media personalities.

Afia Schwar and Shugatiti made themselves comfortable at the star-studded event, where they were with another female guest.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh