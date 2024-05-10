A suspect before a court in Bole ended up defecating on himself because there was no toilet

An accused person before the Bole District Magistrate Court ended up defecating on himself because there was no toilet.

According to Joy News, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the court, which serves areas like Sawla and Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The nearest toilet is reportedly 3 kilometres away

Court staff are also negatively affected by the absence of toilet facilities.

The nearest toilet is reportedly 3 kilometres away from them, causing great inconvenience to their work.

In this latest case, court proceedings ground to a halt when one of the accused individuals experienced a stomach upset.

Despite the urgency of the situation, the court was unable to provide assistance due to the absence of toilet facilities, leading to further distress and discomfort for those involved.

Some people at the court complained that the government and the judicial service had still not constructed a washroom inside the court premises.

Challenges with sanitation facilities

Ghana still struggles with ensuring sanitation facilities, with over 50% of people who live in compound houses in Greater Kumasi not having access to toilet facilities and proper water systems, for example.

The absence of toilet facilities in compound houses has created a heavy dependence on public toilets and the use of unapproved places.

Out of the 49 per cent of houses that had toilet facilities, 6 percent reported that toilet facilities were not functioning.

