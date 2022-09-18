Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha engaged in a war of words with entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on United Showbiz on Saturday

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha engaged in a fierce exchange with entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on United Showbiz on Saturday.

The controversial clergyman, born Nicholas Osei, reacted with fury after Asamoah-Baidoo seemingly belittled his presidential ambition.

Prophet Kumchacha had expressed his desire to become the president of Ghana in 2025, to which Asamoah-Baidoo congratulated him. ''I congratulate him for the vision to become president,'' Asamoah-Baidoo said.

Prophet Kumchacha, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and others appear on United Showbiz. Credit: @utvghana

''But we won't vote for him,'' added Asamoah-Baidoo, erupting laughter from the show host and other persons in the studio.

Asamoah-Baidoo, a regular entertainment pundit of the United Showbiz, triggered Prophet Kumchacha but further stated that the preacher wouldn't make it past the primaries because of his uncontrolled temper.

Prophet Kumchacha hit harder at his critic with threatening invectives, saying he would slap Asamoah-Baidoo for belittling his presidential ambition.

After watching the trending video, netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh selected below the video:

Social media reactions

@blissmercury said:

Like what? Being truthful is now a problem? Give us a break!

@flexkgermain posted:

See caption. So it's all about attention seeking and negative comments to trend for you this media boi.

@jasonbannerman asked:

El Presidential hopeful wey you nor be tolerant like that?

@francissavor1 said:

Arnold dey suffer oh here. Everyone wants to intimidate am for the show top. Man is strong.

@Rbb_Neyture commented:

Bi too emotional.

@AsibeyPeter said:

Arnold is a strong guy.

@pecooljungberg1 said:

Soldier amanmuo president paa.

