Popular Ghanaian prophet, Kumchacha, has stated that, spending long hours in church is one of the reasons why marriages are failing

Kumchacha admonished pastors to try and preach sermons within an hour

This, he said, will help save marriages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Prophet Kumchacha has recently stated that one of the main causes of marital problems is the long hours spent in church.

According to a 3News publication sighted by YEN.com.gh, the well-known prophet granted an interview with Okay FM where he mentioned that, as a pastor, he pays particular attention to the time spent in church.

Kumchacha said he does his best not to keep his church members in church for long hours, as he believes doing that can be detrimental to some marriages.

Long hours in church cause problems in marriages – Prophet Kumchacha Source: 3News

Source: UGC

“Church services which last for longer hours can cause problems. Sometimes it can cause marriages to break and foster quarrels between a husband and wife. Some services can start at 8:00 am and close at 5:00 pm. I feel that such long durations are not profitable for anyone.”, Kumchacha said according to 3News

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The man of God concluded by suggesting that, preachers should try and adopt sharing the word of God within one hour.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Prophet Kumchacha has revealed why the late Apraku My Daughter has not been buried.

The renowned prophet, who happened to be a close friend of the deceased, explained why the final funeral rites of the late man of God has not been held.

According to him, the delay of the funeral has nothing to do with reports that the late man of God's body is missing.

He said the outbreak of coronavirus and the sudden death of his mother are the two reasons why the body of the infamous preacher is still in the morgue.

In an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on Kofi TV, he said:

“There is time for everything and that is what I want Ghanaians to understand. If the family postpones the burial date because of one or two reasons, is that also a crime? His body is not missing, he is resting in the morgue,"

Source: Yen.com.gh