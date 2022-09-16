Celebrated rapper Amerado Burner has flaunted the plaques he won at the just ended Ghana Music Awards (GMA) which was held in France

Prolific Ghanaian rapper and lyricist, Amerado Bruner, has displayed the awards he won at the recently held Ghana Music Awards (GMA) France.

Amerado Burner. Photo Source: @Amerado_Burner

Source: Twitter

The maiden edition of the prestigious awards show was held in Toulouse, France, on 23 July 2022, in an exquisite style at a colourful ceremony.

The aim of the awards scheme sought to highlight and celebrate Ghanaian artists as well as international artistes, while promoting Ghanaian music in France.

Amerado was not present at the ceremony, so he was not able to receive his awards on stage. However, when he received them in Ghana, he flaunted them on his social media pages.

He won three awards; Hip Hop Song Of The year, Rapper Of The Year, and the EP Of The Year.

Captioning the post, he appreciated the awards scheme for delivering his plaques safely to him by tagging them and using the heart emoji to express his gratitude.

Many congratulate Amerado on his major win

@JusticeRucker:

Tortorfinfin awards nkoaa that's why ayongo no time to congratulate him

@Larbi_SarkCess:

“Ayongo no time to for France plaques anymore cos I get three now. Grammy next target” Congrats K.A

LuckyBurner1:

Win win @Amerado_Burner Congratulation

@quasipinkrah:

Somebody's tower, you have take do award and give to ayongo.

@KwobbyCartel:

A clear example of Action Speaks Louder than Words Congratulations @Amerado_Burner

@RealGaMann:

Still don’t have time to roll with your ex?

@EmmanuelAkosa20:

We yongo no time. We just keep winning

@AmenGeorge2:

K.A to the whole wiase ⚡⚡⚡

@wartemberg4:

Ayongo Rolex to roll with plaques Congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh