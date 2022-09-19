Ghanaian radio and television host Giovani Caleb got his followers cracking up after he shared a drawing he had received from a fan

The Date Rush host received the drawing in his Instagram direct message (DM) from a Primary six student by the name of David Tossa

While some of his followers made fun of the drawing, others were impressed by young David Tossa's skills

Giovani Caleb was in shock after receiving a drawing from a budding artiste via his Instagram DMs. The artiste with the Instagram handle @davidtossa2022 sent the digital version of his drawing with the attached message;

Hello Sir, Please my name is David Tossa. I am in class six and I love to draw. This is a gift from me to you. God bless you Sir.

What was striking about David's drawing is that he had given Giovani Caleb a full set of teeth, whereas the media personality has a gap in his teeth. The drawing, however, captured Giovani's outfits and glasses perfectly.

Sharing the drawing on his Instagram account, a surprised Giovani captioned his post with shocked emoji faces as well as the emoji faces with one eyebrow raised.

The Giovani Caleb Drawing Stirs Funny Reactions

berlamundi

Eeeiiiiiii looks like a swallowed a frog in the portrait

ghdopenation

What a gift

jon_cevenn

For class 6, I think he did great

teleytetteh

This is a bit okay than the othersaccept it Gio

_maaamesafoa

at least he tried it’s the smile for me

belinda_dei

No no no the gap teeth isn’t there.

yayrademc

This young talent is just doing amazing .@giovani.caleb he has really tried with yours

