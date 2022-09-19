Giovani Caleb: Young Artiste Gifts the Date Rush Host With A Funny Drawing; Gives Him A New Set of Teeth
- Ghanaian radio and television host Giovani Caleb got his followers cracking up after he shared a drawing he had received from a fan
- The Date Rush host received the drawing in his Instagram direct message (DM) from a Primary six student by the name of David Tossa
- While some of his followers made fun of the drawing, others were impressed by young David Tossa's skills
Giovani Caleb was in shock after receiving a drawing from a budding artiste via his Instagram DMs. The artiste with the Instagram handle @davidtossa2022 sent the digital version of his drawing with the attached message;
Hello Sir, Please my name is David Tossa. I am in class six and I love to draw. This is a gift from me to you. God bless you Sir.
What was striking about David's drawing is that he had given Giovani Caleb a full set of teeth, whereas the media personality has a gap in his teeth. The drawing, however, captured Giovani's outfits and glasses perfectly.
Sharing the drawing on his Instagram account, a surprised Giovani captioned his post with shocked emoji faces as well as the emoji faces with one eyebrow raised.
The Giovani Caleb Drawing Stirs Funny Reactions
berlamundi
Eeeiiiiiii looks like a swallowed a frog in the portrait
ghdopenation
What a gift
jon_cevenn
For class 6, I think he did great
teleytetteh
This is a bit okay than the othersaccept it Gio
_maaamesafoa
at least he tried it’s the smile for me
belinda_dei
No no no the gap teeth isn’t there.
Ofori Amponsah: Ghanaian Radio Presenter Throwbacks to Fake Prophecy He Received from the Singer; Fans React
yayrademc
This young talent is just doing amazing .@giovani.caleb he has really tried with yours
Ghanaian Radio Presenter Dr Pounds Recounts Fake Prophecy He Received from Ofori Amponsah
YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ghanaian radio host Dr Pounds throwing back to a time he received a false prophecy from singer-turned-pastor Ofori Amponsah. Ofori Amponsah had prophesied that Dr Pounds' older brother from the United States would pick him up from Ghana.
The irony of his prophecy is Dr Pounds does not have an older brother. The picture captured during the prophecy also showed Dr Pounds mischievously smiling at the prophecy.
