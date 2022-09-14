Ghanaian radio personality Dr Pounds got his followers laughing after he shared a throwback image of a prophetic session he had with Ofori Amponsah

His Instagram post was the screenshot of a tweet from user @flynimaboy, who recounted a time Ofori Amponsah falsely prophesied into the life of Dr Pounds

While some followers of Dr Pounds criticized the legendary singer, others hilariously came to his defence

Ghanaian radio host Dr Pounds woke up and chose violence. The presenter who hosts shows on Multimedia Group's Hitz FM and Adom FM took his followers on a journey down memory lane with an Instagram post.

He shared the screenshot of a tweet from his fellow Hitz FM colleague, Dasaija. The tweet, which dates back to 2016, recounted a time Dr Pounds met Ofori Amponsah after he rebranded as a gospel artist and pastor. During their prayer session, Ofori Amponsah had prophesied that Dr Pounds' older brother from the United States would pick him up from Ghana. Whereas the radio host does not have an older brother.

Dr Pounds reminded his followers of that moment on his Instagram account by using the screenshot to make a reel. For background music, he chose Lady Reverend Cynthia MacCauley's Nk)mhy3, highlighting the part of the song which translates to "my prophecy has been fulfilled." He captioned the post with a 'keep quiet' emoji and three 'smiling face with tear' emojis.

Fans Hilariously Defend Ofori Amponsah

merries437

I’m your brother in the US

taylor.mcbenjamin

I think I've heard the same line in one of his recent songs.

ayaabamichelle

Maybe elder brother from another mother

chinkus_man

Don't forget am your elder brother

mastermaison_

look at the smile on @drpoundsofficial pounds face during the prophecy

