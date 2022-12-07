The 2022 edition of Charterhouse's comedy festival, dubbed Night of 1029 Laughs & Music, will come off at the Grand Arena on December 26

Among the star-studded performers on the night will be Funny Face, who is returning to standup comedy after 10 years of being away

Britain's Got Talent Season 13 finalist Kojo Anim, Nigerian comedians Bovi and Kenny Blaq, are also on the bill

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Oduro Boateng, is making a steady comeback to standup comedy after a full decade away.

Funny Face has been billed as one of the biggest acts for the 2022 edition of Charterhouse's top comedy festival. Dubbed the Night of 1029 Laughs & Music, the show is scheduled for December 26, 2022.

Referred to as Ghana’s foremost standup comedy show, it will be the 17th year running since Charterhouse started its night of 1000 laughs series which provides a premium night of comedy.

Funny Face has gone back to standup comedy Photo source: @charterhousegh

Source: Instagram

Bovi, Kuami Eugene, others to perform at Night of 1029 Laughs and Music

Apart from Funny Face, this year’s event will feature the champions league of comedians Kojo Anim of Britain’s Got Talent fame; Nigerian comedians Bovi and Kenny Blaq; Lekzy De Comic, and OB Amponsah from Ghana.

On the side of music, Kuami Eugene and Cina Soul will be serenading the audience who will throng the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference.

According to a post on Charterhouse's Instagram page, the show will start at 8:00 pm.

Funny Face performs on stage after 10 years

The appearance of Funny Face at the Night of 1029 Laughs and Music comes on the back of his cameo appearance at a comedy show dubbed Too Cute To Be Mute.

His videos got people emotional. Many were touched by Funny Face's inspiring story about his arrest and mental health challenges.

Funny Face loses father

Meanwhile, it has not been a week of only good news for the comedian as he has lost his father. He announced the passing of his father in a sad Instagram post on his personal page.

In the message, he hinted that his father passed away so soon and he never got the chance to bid him goodbye.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and well-wishers have sent him sweet messages to comfort him.

