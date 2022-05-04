Television personality Ms Nancy, known private life as Nancy Adobea, has left GHOne TV for competitor its TV3.

TV3's parent company Media General announced the move in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3News.com.

The move has sparked talk about the exodus of presenters from GHOne TV which is operated by Bola Ray's EIB Network. Over the past few years, TV3 has poached some top presenters from GHOne TV.

TV3 poached Anita Akuffo, Giovani Caleb, and Berla Mundi from TV3 Photo source: @berlamundi, @giovani-caleb, @anni_ta1

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the most notable switches from GHOne TV to TV3.

1. Ms. Nancy:

Ms Nancy has been with GHOne as the presenter of Duvet Show. Being a good friend to the station's general manager, her switch has surprised many people.

2. Cookie Tee:

Cookie Tee became a prominent broadcaster on EIB's Starr FM where she co-hosted the drive time show with KOD and also had stints on GHOne TV

She left EIB for TV3 in December 2020. She now co-hosts TV3's morning show, The New Day.

3. Anita Akuffo:

Anita Akuffo is one of the most popular presenters at TV3. She co-hosts the station's flagship Ghana's Most Beautiful reality show as well as Date Rush.

She started her broadcasting career at GHOne TV and left to join TV3 in 2020.

4. Berla Mundi:

Berla Mundi is one of the three co-hosts of TV3's morning show, New Day. Prior to joining TV3 in 2019, she was with GHOne TV where she hosted the Day Show.

5. Giovani Caleb:

Giovani Caleb is the host of TV3's Showbiz 360, Date Rush,as well as the drive time host for 3FM. He left GHOne TV at the start of 2019 to join TV3.

Source: YEN.com.gh