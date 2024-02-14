The death of Oman FM's Director of Radio, Kwabena Kwakye, has been confirmed by his employer, KenCity Media

A statement released by KenCity Media indicates that the veteran broadcaster passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre

A close source to the media group has revealed to YEN.com.gh that Kwabena Kwakye died as a result of a heart attack

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye of Kennedy Agyapong's KenCity Media Limited has passed away in a sudden twist of fate.

Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as Wofa KK, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as Ghanaians celebrated Valentine's Day.

His death left many social media users and the station's listeners devastated as information emerged that he had collapsed this morning while at work.

Kwabena Kwakye died at the UGMC Photo source: Net 2 TV

Source: Facebook

KenCity Media confirms Kwabena Kwakye's death

Hours after the news of the death of Kwabena Kwakye started circulating, his employer, KenCity Media, confirmed the information.

A statement shared on the Instagram page of NET2 TV, the television station of KenCity, indicates that Wofa KK died at about 11:10am.

He passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was rushed to.

The Family, the Group Chairman, Hon. Ken Agyapong, the C.E.O, Mrs. Stella Wilson Agyapong, the entire Management and Staff of Kencity Media Ltd regret to announce with deep sorrow the sudden demise of the Director of Radio, Oman FM, Martin Kwabena Kwakye (Wofa Kwakye).

The sad event occurred at The University of Ghana Medical Centre on the 14th of February, 2024 at 11:10 am.

Kwabena Kwakye's cause of death revealed

While KenCity stopped short of mentioning the cause of his death, YEN.com.gh checks suggest he suffered a heart attack.

A close source to the media network has indicated that the Oman FM Director of Radio had a cardiac arrest while at work.

Born in 1970, Kwabena Kwakye would have turned 54 on October 18.

Kwabena Kwakye's last words on radio before dying

Meanwhile, as Ghanaians mourn the Boiling Point presenter, a video has popped up showing his last appearance on Oman FM hours before his passing.

The video had Kwakye deliberating about the latest reshuffle in President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

He disclosed that his checks suggested that the reshuffle might have come a bit too late because people were not excited by the news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh