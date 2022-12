Female rapper Too Spyce has emerged as the winner of the 2022 edition of TV3's Mentor show.

Too Spyce was crowned winner at the grand finale held at the National Theatre on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

She pipped three other contestants namely Merckel, Tiah and Herby, to the ultimate prize

