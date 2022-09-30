The Accra auditions for the 2022 edition of TV3's Mentor reality show saw an elderly man among the contestants

The grey-haired man performed a love song based on the Bible story of Joseph and Potiphar's wife

Many Ghanaians who have seen the man's video are rooting for him to the given a chance to enter the show

An elderly has become the toast of Ghanaian social media users after a video of him singing emerged online.

The man whose name is not yet known sang while auditioning for the 2022 TV3 Mentor music reality show in Accra.

In the video shared on TV3's Instagram page, the man is seen confidently holding the microphone on stage.

An elderly man warmed hearts during 2022 Mentor auditions Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Just before he started singing, one of the judges asked if she was going to sing his own song which he replied in the negative and started singing.

He sang about Joseph and Potiphar's wife

The man's song happened to be woven around the Bible story of Joseph being tempted by his master, Potiphar's, wife.

His song narrated how Potiphar's wife moved to Joseph and he vehemently resisted her advances and insisted that on being loyal to his boss.

See the video below:

Ghanaians like old man at 2022 TV3 Mentor auditions

The man's performance at the audition has intrigued many Ghanaians after the video surfaced online.

babetkwofie said:

you people should give him a chance so he gives us songs with characters from the Bible . The love economy and the Ghana economy right now needs such songs

get_flawless_with_ritz said:

3y3 asem o old man like this won’t give the Gen Z way to trend alone eh what is this kraa

hawksally said:

"You guys should give this man a chance wai ❤️."

jahloveselaasie said:

Is he aspiring to be a musician anaa Ibi boredom for house make he contest?

_maame_xo said:

...Joseph of our time)se Potiphar’s wife fell in love with me

addy_tenten said:

Please give this man a chance

