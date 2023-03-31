American actor-director-producer Spike Lee during his visit to Ghana said he was surprised to find out that Ghana had a film industry

He added that none of the stakeholders had contacted him to discuss a possible networking strategy

In response, the Ghana Film Authority has issued a statement to debunk the notion that they did try to approach Spike Lee

The Ghana Film Authority has replied to claims by celebrated American filmmaker and actor Spike Lee.

The filmmaker had said that no one from the film industry contacted him during his visit to Ghana as part of the Creative Arts team accompanying US Vice Kamla Harris to Ghana.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Spike Lee expressed his disappointment at the Ghana Film Industry during his visit to the country.

He mentioned that he did not know that Ghana had a thriving film industry because nobody from the National Film Authority approached him.

In response, the National Film Authority has issued a statement that the assumptions of unseriousness from Spike Lee's comments are untrue.

According to the statement cited on Citinewsroom, the National Film Authority's CEO tried to reach out but was told that Spike Lee was busy with a meeting.

"We have become aware of a circular on the visit of Mr Spike Lee. As excited as we were to hear this news after he landed on air, the Authority’s CEO was on her way to meet Mr Lee to reiterate the positioning when the Authority was informed that his schedule was busy for the evening.@

The statement added:

Given the circumstances, the Authority relayed a goodwill message from the CEO reiterating Ghana’s welcome, particularly the film industry and expressed our desire to commence a conversation.

Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, told myjoyonline.com that someone introduced as Spike Lee's personal assistant was their contact.

