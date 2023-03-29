Kamala Harris on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, praised Nana Akufo-Addo for his vision and leadership

The US vice president praised Nana Akufo-Addo for the Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives which she says have connected the diaspora with Africa

Kamala Harris made the comments when she gave a brief remark at a state banquet hosted by Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

She praised the Akufo-Addo for the Year of Return launched in 2019 and the subsequent Beyond the Return initiative.

"Because of you, Mr. President, hundreds of thousands of Black Americans and members of the diaspora around the world came here four years ago to participate in the Year of Return.

"Because you are a student of history, and in the time during which I have come to know you, you take great joy in reminding us all of where we come from, but always with a glorious vision of where we also know we can be," Kamala Harris said on March 28, 2023.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and other top state officials were at the event.

Also, award-winning US music and movie stars as well as successful CEOs and media publishers, civil rights leaders and advocates, artists and academics, dignitaries and diplomats accompanied the US vice president at the banquet.

Kamala Harris also praised Ghana’s leadership and advocacy on the world stage during her toast at the plush event.

United States and China promise Ghana financial aid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ghana seems to be cashing in on an ongoing battle between the USA on one hand and China and Russia on the other hand for more economic and political influence in Africa.

China has agreed to support Ghana as it struggles to pay huge external debt.

The USA also has promised Ghana at least $139 million in bilateral support from the 2024 fiscal year.

