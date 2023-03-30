Spike Lee and his wife are currently in Ghana, reportedly part of the US Vice President’s creative arts team.

The American director and producer was surprised to learn that Ghana had a thriving film industry

But he was disappointed when he realized that no one from the industry reached out to network

Award-winning American filmmaker Spike Lee has said he had no idea Ghana had a thriving film industry until he arrived in the country.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, the director and producer disclosed that nobody from Ghana’s film industry approached or tried to network with him during his stay here.

He added that although his visit was widely publicised, none of the key stakeholders in the local movie industry, including the National Film Authority, attempted to engage him.

Spike Lee, American actor and filmmaker, Speaks on not knowing about the Ghanaian Film Industry Photo credit: Instagram/@officialspikelee

Spike Lee indicated that he would have loved to meet with people in the film industry to socialize and share some trade ideas.

"I did not know. I was not aware that there's a thriving film industry in Ghana. I know about Nigeria. It was publicised that I was coming, but no one approached me from the film office. I will love to meet the people in the film industry, but no one reached out."

Spike Lee was also mildly surprised to know that Ghana has a film school during the interview.

"So, there’s a film school here, and they know Spike Lee is coming, and no one reached out and said, ‘Spike, can you speak to our students’? I would have done it."

Spike Lee was seen with his wife, Tonya, along with other bigwigs in the American creative arts industry bigwigs involved at the state banquet held in Kamala Harris’ honour at the Jubilee House.

Efya, Amakye Dede and Wiyaala perform at the US Vice Kamla Harris dinner

YEN.com.gh reported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosted a state dinner in honour of the US Vice President Kamala Harris with top-tier performances from Ghanaian artistes Amakye Dede, Wiyaala and Efya.

Amakye Dede, Efya and Wiyaala each brought their unique music style, serving authentic music deserving of the calibre of dignitaries and diplomats in attendance.

Source: YEN.com.gh