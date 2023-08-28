North East Region representative Wunie shed tears of gratitude after her elimination from the beauty pageant on Sunday, August 27

She was sent home along with two other contestants, namely Olila and Ohemaa, during the weekend show

Scores of people have reacted to the emotional moment, as many wished her well in her next endeavour

Wunie, Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, was overwhelmed with emotions while expressing gratitude after her eviction from the ongoing beauty contest.

The North East regional representative was evicted alongside Olila and Ohemaa on Sunday, August 27.

Wunie breaks down in tears after eviction from 2023 GMB. Photo credit: 3entertainmentgh.

Source: Instagram

Wunie exhibited her dedication and prowess during her final performance on the Entrepreneurship Night, where she unveiled her mouthwatering Wunie's Peanut Butter and Bread Spread.

Wunie receives fewer votes

However, the votes did not go in her favour, and she and her two teammates were eliminated from the competition. But Wunie's name was carved in the hearts of many during the contest.

Wunie reflects on her brief journey

Reflecting on her journey in an Instagram video, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her talent and thanked viewers who actively supported her. ''I am grateful.''

Wunie could not contain her emotions as she broke down with tears running down her cheeks in the footage seen by YEN.com.gh.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video of Wunie

Since emerging on social media, people have been posting reactions about her emotional breakdown.

Kinggh_20 said:

Real ladies, #No faking Sad but how you do am.

Adomah_sophia commented:

Awww, Wunie, all the best. You did your best.

Gh_doll32 said:

Eka aba efie go be great girl.

Esther_quacoh commented:

Aww this made me sad.

Harmony973 reacted:

Awwnn; it's all part of the competition, but it hurt too so sad.

